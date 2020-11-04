10 Pairs Of Faux Leather Leggings To Save Your Fall & Winter Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

We get it—putting together an outfit is tough right now. Luckily, having a pair of faux-leather leggings in your arsenal will make that process a whole lot easier. Just like your trusty leather moto jacket or favorite oversized blazer, leather leggings are a true winter wardrobe essential, one that absolutely everyone needs.

Every time the seasons change, it seems like a slew of leather pieces come out in full force—and it looks like leggings are this season’s trendiest new addition. Faux-leather leggings are a game-changer because they’re the perfect midpoint between the comfy loungewear you’ve been living in and actual pants. Why deal with buttons and zippers when you don’t have to?

A pair of faux-leather leggings look so much more luxurious than your usual jeans-and-a-nice-top going-out outfit, but they can also totally be worn during the daytime, too. Pair them with a trendy sweater vest and your go-to fresh white sneakers for the perfect weekend brunch outfit. Or, dress them up with sky-high stilettos and a bodysuit to give your faux-leather leggings an entirely new vibe for date night.

Real-leather leggings have been spotted on celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Palermo over the past few months, so it’s safe to say that this look is having a major moment right now, and will continue to be huge throughout fall and winter. Tons of brands like Topshop and All Worthy (model Hunter McGrady’s new size-inclusive line) have affordable, vegan leather options to choose from, so it’s easy to find a pair and copy that celeb look without breaking the bank.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best leather leggings to try, from shiny to matte, affordable to splurge-worthy. You officially have no reason not to buy a pair.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings

Commando is known for their super-flattering selection of leggings and tights, so it’s no surprise that they would hop on the faux-leather trend this season.

A New Day High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings

You already go to Target for everything, so why not leggings? This budget-friendly pair is the perfect way to be on-trend without splurging.

HUE Leatherette Leggings

We know these look like jeans, but they’re actually just leggings hiding in plain sight. Total dream pants.

All Worthy The Ultimate Faux Leather Legging

Leave it Hunter McGrady to make the perfect model-off-duty leggings, available in regular, plus and tall sizes. Be prepared to wear them everywhere.

BLANK NYC Pull On Vegan Leather Legging

BLANK NYC has become known for their vegan leather jackets over the years, so their faux-leather leggings are a must-try this season.

ELOQUII Faux Leggings

These plus-size leather leggings have a shiny finish that guarantees you’ll stand out, so they’re perfect for your next date night.

Robert Matthew Faux Leather Leggings

These faux leather leggings are a total all-weather essential. Style them with an oversized tee during the summer and a button-down and blazer once the weather cools down.

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a pair of leggings more flattering than these. There’s a reason SPANX has become known for their shapewear and leggings—no one does it better than them.

Topshop Sara Faux Leather Skinny Pants

These leggings look like pants, but don’t have any pesky buttons or zippers. They’re perfect to wear to the office—no one will be able to spot the difference.

Lyssé Plus Size Vegan Leather Legging

These plus-size leggings are ever-so-slightly cropped, so you can show off a little ankle or some cute boots when you style them.