No, It’s Not Too Early To Be Thinking About Fall Candles

Believe me when I say that it’s never too early to start thinking about autumn candles. In fact, I’ve been taking notes on the best fall candles for 2020 for months now, and I’m happy to share my findings! It’s pretty time-consuming to sniff this many delicious fall candles, but somebody’s gotta do it, and I’m the right gal for the job.

When it comes to the best fall candles, there are truly a wide variety of scent profiles and preferences. Some people like woodsy campfire scents that remind them of the great outdoors and autumn’s changing leaves. Others prefer candles that evoke warm, cuddly sweater weather vibes. Then, there’s the never-sweet-enough candle-lovers who go wild for all things Pumpkin Spice Latte, snickerdoodle and the like.

Whichever category piques your interest, I can assure you that there’s a candle or two (or three…) for you on this list. There’s also a candle for every price range, with more affordable picks coming in at under $20 and major splurge candles (looking at you, Le Labo!) perfect for hostess gifts or treat-yourself moments.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect candle to light at your Thanksgiving celebration or in your bedroom all fall long, the fall candles below are sure to tempt and delight you. BTW—I’m not saying to go nuts, but you do tend to burn through your fall candles pretty quickly, so you might want to stock up on a few while you’re here. Just saying! The more, the merrier.

Hello Fall by Sweet Water Decor

It’s only appropriate to ring in the season with this Hello Fall Candle by Sweet Water Decor! This welcoming scent features top notes of hot cider, middle notes of cinnamon and cloves and a base of apple and nutmeg.

Pumpkin Patch by Homesick

Homesick always nails those super-nostalgic, childhood memory scents, and their Pumpkin Patch Candle is no exception. Notes of lemon and nutmeg give this pumpkin candle a distinct fragrance that takes you back to the good ol’ days of autumn.

Caramel Pecan by Our Own Candle Company

Into sweet scents? The Caramel Pecan Candle by Our Own Candle Company should be right up your alley! Plus, this brand’s candles come in the cutest mason jars that look perfect displayed amongst your autumnal decor.

Pumpkin Chai by NEST Fragrances

For all you bougie candle-lovers, NEST Fragrances is a must-shop. Their Pumpkin Chai Candle looks so luxe, and the notes of pumpkin, spicy masala chai and cinnamon are warm and rich.

Autumn Leaves by Apple Hill Candle Company

If you’re a fan of how fall leaves look, you might find you ~love~ the way they smell! This Autumn Leaves Candle by Apple Hill Candle Co. has notes of cinnamon, green leaves, apple and cedar for you to enjoy.

Wood by Craft & Kin

Want to skip the sweet scents (sorry, PSL-lovers!) and opt for something more earthy? Craft & Kin’s Wood Candle is the one for you, with woodsy citrus notes and a beautiful amber glass jar.

Hinoki Fantôme by Boy Smells

The Boy Smells scent Hinoki Fantôme is the perfect pick for anyone who likes an autumnal scent, but doesn’t want the fall theme to mess with their home decor aesthetic. This baby has notes of resin, hinoki, cardamom, jasmine and moss.

Cedre 11 by Le Labo

If you’re a big Le Labo Santal 33 fan, consider giving one of the brand’s more autumnal scents a go. The Cedre 11 Candle serves all the fall vibes, with notes of cedar, birchwood, guaiac and amber hand-poured in Mississippi.

Pumpkin Clove by Capri Blue

Capri Blue candles always come in the most beautiful jars, and of course, this Pumpkin Clove Candle is no exception. Enjoy notes of buttery pumpkin, orange zest, vanilla and cinnamon for a pumpkin scent that’s just the right amount of sweet.

Autumn Wreath by Yankee Candle

Is there anything more classic than a good Yankee Candle? The Autumn Wreath Candle is a personal favorite for when I’m sick of pumpkin scents but still want something fall-themed, and notes of autumn leaves and cinnamon apples do the trick.

Spiced Pumpkin Latte by Voluspa

Can you believe this is the first PSL-inspired candle on this list? I tried to give you some variety! Still, one can’t deny that this Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle and its notes of Kabocha squash, pumpkin, coconut crema and spiced brulee are too good to resist.

Debonair by Nanor Collection

I spotted a Nanor Collection candle in Gigi Hadid’s living room in a recent apartment photo, and I’ll be damned if I don’t add one to my fall candle lineup, too! The Debonair Candle is a gorgeous pick with notes of musk, amber and cedar.

Basic B*tch by Blk Sunflower

Major props to Blk Sunflower for naming their PSL-inspired candle the Basic B*tch Candle. How clever (and true)! Call me basic, but I’m all about this candle and the delicious drink it’s inspired by.

Dutch Apple Waffle by Bath & Body Works

You already know Bath & Body Works has an incredible array of sweet pumpkin candles, so allow me to throw you a wildcard: The Dutch Apple Waffle 3-Wick Candle. Do I have your attention? Notes of buttermilk waffle, baked apple and ground nutmeg certainly will.