10 Face Moisturizers For Your Most Supple Skin Ever

I am a moisturizer stan. Give me the goopy gels, the tacky balms, the decadent creams—if it promises to give me skin as soft as a baby’s bottom, I’m all in. My search for the best face moisturizer has been a long one, and the answer is far from conclusive. There are great moisturizers out there for every skin type and concern, and one isn’t necessarily better than the other.

If we’re talking moisturizers for dry skin, be on the lookout for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycolic acid. These ingredients will keep your skin nourished and soothed, even during the driest months of the year. But, for those of us with dry skin, a moisturizer is even more effective with a serum underneath. That’s why they call it a skincare routine and not a skincare one-and-done, people!

Working with oily skin? Don’t worry, there’s a moisturizer out there for you, too. Look for oil-free products and perhaps a gel-based moisturizer rather than a balm or a cream. Hyaluronic acids are always a go-to, no matter your skin type. Salicylic acids and aloe are also great ingredients to look out for in a moisturizer for oily skin.

Moisturizers are an essential step in your skincare routine, no matter your skin type. In fact, if you skip this step, your skin might compensate and produce even *more* oil to try and stay hydrated. No one wants that. Scroll down below to shop some of our favorite moisturizers to keep your skin looking smooth and supple, all year long.

1. Vitamin C & Retinol Moisturizer

There’s a reason this Kate Somerville moisturizer has a cult following. Vitamin C is an amazing ingredient to help even out skin tone, enhancing radiance and protecting the skin from damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure. The retinol will help with wrinkles and aging. It’s the dynamic duo your skin needs.

2. Lightweight Moisturizer

If you have oily skin, Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel moisturizer may be the one for you. The gel-like consistency is super lightweight with ingredients like hyaluronic acid for moisturization and salicylic acid for exfoliation, which both give way to a non-greasy finish.

3. The Clean Moisturizer

We love this brand for so many reasons. It’s cruelty-free, non-toxic, vegan and so affordable. This specific moisturizer has anti-aging properties like algae extract, vitamin E and squalene for ultimate nourishment. Use it before bedtime and let it soak in while you sleep.

4. The Celeb-Loved Moisturizer

Yes, this moisturizer comes with a hefty price tag, but with celebrity fans like Victoria Beckham and Ashley Graham, we’re here to confirm it’s the real deal. It’s lightweight but effective and the perfect daytime cream for everyday use.

5. Moisturize & Protect

Combine the most important steps of your morning routine into one by hydrating your skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays at the same time with this moisturizer plus SPF. Cerave is a classic brand that does the work without breaking the bank.

6. Overnight Hydration

Let your moisturizer do the work while you get your beauty sleep with Mario Badescu’s elasto-collagen night cream. The collagen enriched formula preserves your skin’s moisture, elasticity and firmness and vitamins A and E moisturize and soothe dry skin.

7. Long-Wear Moisturizer

Yes, this is technically a mask, but hear me out. Apply this cream mask before bed and let it sink in for 10-15 minutes. No need to wash it off. You’ll wake up the next morning feeling super refreshed, with skin that’s plump and soft.

8. Hydration Station Moisturizer

A favorite across the board, Peter Thomas Roth’s moisturizer is a best-seller for a reason. It’s super light but still leaves the skin feeling hydrated, and helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles with regular use. Plus, the packaging is gorgeous.

9. Sleeping Beauty Cream

When it comes to retinol products, things can get pretty pricey, which is why we love this option from Olay that won’t break the bank. Apply this moisturizer as your last step during your nighttime routine and let your skin soak up all the benefits while you sleep.

10. Smooth Move

Get rid of fine lines and wrinkles with Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream, a daily face moisturizer with a Hyaluronic Acid Complex with Mallow, Cucumber and Arnica that distributes hydration throughout the skin, helping to lock in moisture for lasting hydration.