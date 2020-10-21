50 New Cookbooks Under $50 To Revamp Your Meal Prep

Scroll To See More Images

For those of us attempting to expand our recipe databases beyond grilled chicken and roasted veggies—a good meal, but one that grows a bit tiresome after the sixth night in a row—looking for new ideas can seem a bit overwhelming. Typing “good recipes” into Google just isn’t going to cut it (unless you really love sifting through thousands of options). Fortunately, chefs and food-lovers are constantly releasing new material, so we rounded up 50 of the best 2020 cookbooks that you can snag for under $50. These new cookbooks are filled with recipes that will satiate just about any craving—from twists on classic American fare to recipes that will make you feel like a world traveler.

Whether you’re someone who has approximately one go-to recipe in their arsenal or a true master in the kitchen, you’re going to want to grab one of these new 2020 cookbooks. Chock-full of new recipes and unique flavor profiles from countries all around the world, there’s no shortage of delicious meals waiting to be cooked from the pages of these recipe collections. You’ll find everything you could ever want to prepare—and more—in these cookbooks. There’s even a cookbook dedicated to CBD cocktails and another one that’s full of recipes inspired by Broadway musicals. No matter your taste, skillset or interests, you’re sure to find the perfect new cookbook for you.

Keep reading below to see all 50 new cookbooks under $50 that are ready to make their way onto your shelf and into your stomach (not literally, of course). No more scrolling through pages and pages of search results when you have a world of culinary perfection in your hands. Consider this the only collection of cookbooks you could ever need.

1. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence

Claire Saffitz, Bon Appétit and YouTube star of the show Gourmet Makes, makes a convincing argument that we are all dessert people. There are fan-favorite recipes, like Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, but Saffitz gets creative with intriguing recipes like Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie.

2. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

The Queen of the Quarantini has released the perfect comfort cookbook. This book is filled with recipes, like the Cheddar and Chutney Grilled Cheese, that’ll satisfy your home-cooked meal cravings. Plus, there are some bonus cocktail recipes that are sure to be as fabulous as Ina’s giant cosmo.

3. The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook

Got an Instant Pot and have no idea what to do with it? This cookbook will keep your Instant Pot from gathering dust in the back of your cabinet. With more than 100 easy-to-follow recipes, like Ratatouille Stew and Crème Brulée, you’ll never wonder “What’s for dinner?”

4. Magnolia Table: A Collection Of Recipes For Gathering Vol. 2

For all your Joanna Gaines fans, she’s back with a second volume of recipes. Now you can binge every season of Fixer Upper while you cook some of the amazing recipes from this Magnolia Table Vol. 2 cookbook.

5. How to Dress An Egg

How to Dress an Egg is a cookbook made for those who want to learn how to be a better chef from the comfort of their own home. Filled with recipes that don’t need special equipment or difficult techniques, this cookbook is for everyone.

6. A Blissful Feast

Love Italian food—and want to actually learn how to make the best of the best dishes? A Blissful Feast is full of recipes from Italy’s Piedmont, Maremma and Le Marche.

7. Meals, Music, And Muses

World-renowned opera singer and known chef Alexander Smalls will take you on a journey with his latest cookbook. It’s filled with southern recipes and twists on old favorites sure to satiate your palate.

8. My Korea

From simple rice cakes soaked in a spicy sauce to scallion pancakes, My Korea is chock-full of delicious Korean recipes made modern.

9. Beyond The North Wind

Take a trip to Russia with Beyond the North Wind by Darra Goldstein. This cookbook is filled with Russian recipes and lore that is sure to take you on the culinary journey of a lifetime.

10. Break An Egg!

Break an Egg! is a cookbook with 55 different recipes inspired by Broadway musicals. For any theatre kids out there, this one’s for you.

11. Dinner In French

If you’re looking for some French recipes to keep things classically culinary, let us introduce you to Dinner in French by Melissa Clark. Your journey to France through food awaits.

12. The Phoenicia Diner

For those of you who love a bit of comfort food, you can’t go wrong with this collection of delicious and comforting recipes straight from the Catskill Mountains.

13. Vegetable Kingdom

Looking for a cookbook that’s exclusively filled with vegan recipes? You’re in luck. Vegetable Kingdom is an incredible vegan recipe resource you’ll love.

14. Tipsy Scoop: Latest & Greatest Recipes

Get your boozy dessert on, babes. Tipsy Scoop’s cookbook is full of liquor-infused recipes that you’ll want to eat over and over (and over) again.

15. The World Eats Here

The World Eats Here is a cookbook filled with amazing recipes from New York’s Queens Night Market. It includes 88 (!!) different recipes from over 40 countries.

16. The Outdoor Kitchen

Take things outdoors and try a recipe from The Outdoor Kitchen. This cookbook teaches you how to cook outside over a fire, and includes 80 different recipes.

17. Everything Is Under Control

Everything Is Under Control is a memoir and cookbook in one. You can enjoy reading about the ups and downs in Phyllis Grant’s life while trying some new and inspiring recipes along the way.

18. Chi Spacca

Meat-lovers, rejoice. Chi Spacca: A New Approach to American Cooking is a meat-centric cookbook full of delicious recipes that teaches you how to cook like an Italian butcher.

19. The Easy Dinner Cookbook

The Easy Dinner Cookbook is exactly what it says: a cookbook filled with easy dinner recipes everyone in your household is sure to love.

20. La Buvette

Filled with recipes straight from Paris, La Buvette is another great option for French cooking. These recipes are especially good for grazing and perfect for sharing with your friends.

21. CBD Cocktails

Take a moment to unwind and try one of these cocktail recipes from CBD Cocktails. There are over 100 relaxing recipes in the cookbook, so you’re sure to find your new favorite drink.

22. Everyone Can Bake

Everyone Can Bake will teach you how to master simple baking skills so that you can make some seriously tasty treats in the kitchen—no matter your skill level.

23. The Boba Book

Love boba tea more than anything? Here’s your chance to learn how to make it so many different ways. This cookbook is filled with recipes for bubble tea and beyond!

24. Mosquito Supper Club

Treat yourself to some of these amazing cajun recipes from Mosquito Supper Club. From oyster bisque to lump crab cakes, your mouth will be watering from the first page.

25. Xi’an Famous Foods

Straight from New York’s favorite noodle shop comes the cuisine of western China. If you love noodles, this cookbook is definitely for you.

26. Eat Something

For Jews who like food and food-lovers who like Jews, Eat Something is a cookbook sure to make you want to, well, eat something. It’s filled with comforting recipes and plenty of humor, too.

27. Trejo’s Tacos

For anyone who’s ever lived in Los Angeles, you know that Trejo’s Tacos is the place to eat. Now, Danny Trejo has blessed us all with a cookbook full of recipes and stories from his time in LA.

28. Falastin

If you’re wanting to try something new, take a peak into Falastin. It’s filled with delicious and unique recipes straight from Palestine.

29. The Vegetarian Silver Spoon

Take a trip to Italy with The Vegetarian Silver Spoon. Full of recipes that are sure to satisfy even the most carnivorous, this cookbook is ready to make you feel like you’re on an Italian vacation.

30. Bitter Honey

As if the cover art wasn’t enough to draw you in, Bitter Honey is filled with recipes from the Island of Sardinia—and plenty of stories, too.

31. Super Good Baking For Kids

You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy this baking cookbook. Super Good Baking for Kids is full of easy recipes perfect for a chef of any age.

32. Eventide

Whether it’s a clambake, cook out or seafood night at your house, Eventide is your go-to for modern seafood recipes that are as fresh as they are mouth-watering.

33. Friends Cookbook

Yes, you’re reading correctly. This cookbook is full of recipes inspired by the hit TV series Friends. It’s sure to feel just like you’re a character on the show, cooking next to Monica.

34. Start Simple

Learn how to use simple ingredients to make amazing meals with Start Simple. Your weeknight meal game just got a major upgrade.

35. Tin Can Magic

Another great cookbook for turning staples into something extraordinary is Tin Can Magic. You’ll be amazed what you can make with what’s already in your pantry.

36. The Baja California Cookbook

Try out some new Mexican recipes with The Baja California Cookbook. You’re sure to fall in love with these simple but delicious recipes from Mexico.

37. Tasty Pride

Celebrate Pride this year with Tasty Pride: a cookbook filled with 75 recipes and stories from the queer food community. It’s almost as good as a parade.

38. Vegan Japaneasy

Classic and modern vegan Japanese recipes abound in Vegan Japaneasy. You’ll love trying these delicious recipes in your own kitchen.

39. Maenam

Calling all lovers of Thai food! You should definitely try Maenam, as it takes a fresh approach to classic Thai dishes you probably already love.

40. Open Kitchen

If you love to host, you’ll want to try some of the recipes from the Open Kitchen cookbook. These recipes were designed for gatherings.

41. The Tinned Fish Cookbook

Think you don’t like canned fish? Think again. The Tinned Fish Cookbook will take any canned fish to the next level for a delicious meal.

42. Cool Beans

For anyone looking for plant-based recipes filled with protein, you’ve come to the right place. Cool Beans has got you covered with myriad recipes sure to please.

43. Aran

For fans of baking, you’ll definitely want to try the recipes from Aran by Flora Shedden. Straight from the heart of Scotland, these recipes are seriously unique.

44. Simple Spice Vegetarian

Using just 10 spices, you’ll be able to create so many delicious Indian recipes. Simple Spice Vegetarian is one cookbook that’s definitely worth trying if you like Indian food.

45. Nourish Me Home

For those who want a cookbook dedicated to the seasons and the elements of water, fire, air and ether, Nourish Me Home is a great choice. It’s a unique experience you’re sure to love.

46. Fire Smoke Green

Fire up the grill, because Fire Smoke Green is filled with vegetarian barbecue, smoking and grilling recipes perfect for summer.

47. Friuli Food & Wine

For cooking from Northern Italy’s mountains, vineyards and seaside, you’re going to want to explore the pages of Friuili Food and Wine. The cookbook includes 80 recipes and wine pairings.

48. Flavors Of Southeast Asian Grill

Learn how to cook your favorite seafood and meat dishes over charcoal with Flavors of the Southeast Asian Grill. Bold flavors and delicious meals await you.

49. Texas Q

Treat yourself to 100 different recipes for the best barbecue from Texas—all smoked to perfection. Barbecue lovers (and lovers of Texas), this cookbook is for you.

50. The Irish Cookbook

Take a quick trip to Ireland through food with The Irish Cookbook. Full of hundreds of Irish recipes—and a few history lessons—you’re sure to come back to this cookbook over and over again.

A version of this story was originally published on May 28, 2020.