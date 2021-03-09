7 Luxe Candles That Smell Expensive, But Cost Close to Nothing

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home gives your space a tiny bit of luxury at a time we need self-care the most.

There’s a candle for every mood and home decor, including pretty florals, fresh linens and handmade earthy scents — there’s even a few that smell strikingly similar to high-end and luxury cult candles. Some of these are smaller sizes but they’re a great way to see if you love a scent before you invest in a full-size candle. Of course, you can pick up a big, affordable candle, too, that’ll last you months of fragrance. These containers are also really pretty, so we recommend cleaning out the excess wax when you’re finished and reusing the container for makeup brushes, lipstick, hair ties or really anything.

Get started on nesting with these expensive-smelling but surprisingly budget-friendly candles, below.

Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle

This eco-friendly soy wax candle makes your home smell like fresh laundry.

Seda France Japanese Quince

This premium candle smells super similar to Diptyque’s Baise scent.

The Collection By Chesapeake Bay Candle Lidded Black Jar Candle in Vanilla Birch

A soothing vanilla fragrance like this one exudes has is perfect for the bath.

Lulu Candles Tobacco, Spice & Vanilla Scented Candle

This luxury candle emanates a strikingly similar aroma to Tom Ford’s pricier candle.

CoCo Benjamin Hand Poured Soy Candle in Basil, Lime & Mandarin

This vegan soy candle has garden vibes with basil, lime and mandarin orange.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Glass Candle in Cedar Magnolia

This chic soy candle contains floral magnolia and woodsy cedar notes.

Bath & Body Works Honeysuckle Bouquet Single Wick Candle

This creamy candle smells like spring with floral essential oils.