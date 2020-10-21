The Best Air Fryers Money Can Buy, Because You Really Do Need One

Scroll To See More Images

I think we can all agree that everything’s better when it’s fried. But instead of just indulging in fried food on GrubHub, why not try frying in-house? Air-frying things like chicken is healthier than enjoying the greasy fried tenders from your favorite wing spot, because the best air fryers require way less oil than standard frying techniques. They use hot air to get that same crispy effect.

No more ordering out and slightly healthier meals? Who wouldn’t want to invest in one of these babies! You won’t have to meet a delivery minimum anymore to satisfy your late-night cravings, and if you’re worried about having yet another stand-alone appliance take up precious counter space, don’t be. Most air fryers do much more than fry—they can reheat, bake and much more. There are even special combo toaster ovens that also have air fryer baskets, giving you everything you need in one single appliance. I highly recommend!

Plus, air fryers come in a variety of sizes and colors, so you can find the right one for your kitchen aesthetic. If you’re puzzled as to what you can air fry beyond fries and chicken, several of our picks come with recipe books that’ll serve as your intro course to Air Frying 101. You can fry nearly any veggie, and finally make those Brussels sprouts taste good with creative air-fryer recipes you’d never expect.

Below, read on for the best air fryers money can buy. It’s time to bite the bullet and buy one. You’re gonna love it!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

PowerXL 6-qt Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie

Appliances don’t have to gray, white or black—this air fryer oven comes in pine or amethyst to add a splash of color to your kitchen. It has 10 preset settings, including fries, pizza and baking, so you can do just about anything with it.

Ninja 4-qt Air Fryer

This bright turquoise air fryer has a ceramic-coated basket, so you won’t have to scrub stuck fried chicken off the sides. Plus, you get a 20-recipe booklet, so you can get fryin’ right away.

Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven & Air Fryer

Do you prefer to store shoes in your oven, a la Carrie Bradshaw? Then this is the only appliance you need for actual cooking. It does everything from reheat to fry with its handy fryer basket, and it comes in a cool copper color. You’ll never use your real oven for anything but storage again.

Philips Turbostar Air Fryer

If you have limited counter-space, this air fryer is the one for you. It doesn’t hold a restaurant’s worth of french fries, but it’s perfect for making fried foods for one or two.

NuWave 10-Quart Digital Air Fryer

This unique air fryer makes sure that your food is evenly-fried to perfection, since you can see it while it’s frying. That means you won’t have to deal with any burnt fried chicken, thank goodness.

Dash Family Size Air Fryer

If cooking seems overwhelming to you, check out this easy-to-use air fryer. Plus, it’ll look super cute in your kitchen counter in this clean, crisp mint color.

Kalorik 22-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Fry up food for a party’s worth of people. This air fryer oven comes with a baking pan, air frying basket, air rack, tray handle and crumb tray.

Cook’s Essentials 5.3-qt Digital Air Fryer

Make all of your favorites in this air fryer, including fries, wings, steak, fish, burger, baked potato and bacon. We just got hungry writing this.

De’Longhi Livenza Air FryConvection Oven

This combo air-fryer and convection oven will make you ask wonder you ever needed an oven in the first place. Bake cookies or make fried Oreos—the possibilities are endless.

Kalorik Personal Air Fryer

This budget-friendly air fryer will help you prepare a fried food extravaganza for one—and it won’t take up a ton of valuable space on your kitchen counter.