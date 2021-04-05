Denim-Lovers Agree—These Abercrombie Jeans Are Worth Your Money

Scroll To See More Images

I’m calling it right now: 2021 is the year that we all fall back in love with Abercrombie & Fitch. The brand I once adored for layered logo t-shirts and lace-lined camisoles in the early aughts is back, baby! At least, their denim is. Everyone keeps talking about how Abercrombie jeans are so, so good—and so affordable. You might just want to stock up on a few pairs for yourself! Don’t believe me? I’ve rounded up a few hard-to-resist picks just to prove my point.

As a very petite child and young adult, Abercrombie & Fitch was one of the only bands with jeans that fit me in both the waist and the leg. Now, their denim styles are available in sizes 23 through 37, which means that so many more body types can rock their jeans in 2021. Nothing makes me happier than seeing a brand that I used to love thrive, so I think it’s time that we all open our hearts—and our closets—back up to Abercrombie & Fitch this season.

In addition to more inclusive sizing, the brand as a whole has gone through something of an aesthetic transformation—and I am 100 percent here for it. Their new selection of summer-ready clothing is nothing short of beachy-chic, but it’s their denim selection that truly has me wowed. Not only are most styles priced at under $100, but they have so many silhouettes and washes to choose from. I might just throw out all of my other jeans and start totally fresh, if we’re being honest.

Read on to shop 10 of my favorite Abercrombie denim styles, from skinny jeans all the way to baggy boyfriend options. Welcome back, A&F!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Curve Love High Rise Mom Jeans

Let me make one thing clear: I love how mom jeans fit. They’re just baggy enough, you know? This pair comes in eight different washes, ranging from the blackest-ever black to this super light-wash version, so take your pick.

Ultra High Rise Flare Jeans

White jeans? For summer? Groundbreaking. If white skinnies aren’t really your thing, consider this high-rise flared style instead. Flared jeans are surprisingly easy to style, whether you opt for platform sneakers or some strappy heeled sandals.

Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans Boyfriend jeans are some of the comfiest jeans on the market, end of story. This pair is going on my to-buy list for that exact reason. The relaxed mid-rise fit and loose design make for the perfect pair of day-off denim. Mid Rise Boyfriend Jeans $89 buy it

Curve Love Skinny Jeans

These jeans are designed with an additional two inches at the waist when compared to Abercrombie & Fitch’s regular ol’ skinny jeans, which means that they’re made to hug your every curve and flatter your body-ody-ody. Plus, this washed black colorway gives any outfit a more chilled-out look.

High Rise Jean Leggings

You can’t go wrong with one really good pair of black high-rise skinny jeans—no matter what Gen Z tells you! This pair is designed with a little extra stretch for a figure-hugging fit, so they won’t get too loose as you wear them.

Ripped High Rise Mom Jeans

This pair of perfectly-distressed mom jeans definitely deserves a place in your denim drawer this season. They’re ideal for casual days off or nights spent out with friends—throw ’em on with pretty much any top and let the texture do the work.

Ripped High Rise Mom Jeans $99 buy it

Curve Love Ultra High Rise Kick Flare Jeans

Think of kick flare jeans as a happy medium between skinny jeans and those super wide-leg options you’ve been seeing on TikTok and Instagram. This pair in particular is designed with Abercrombie’s Curve Love fit, so you can forego that pesky gap at the waist for a superior fit and feel.

Curve Love Ultra High Rise Kick Flare… $79 buy it

High Rise Skinny Jeans

These skinny jeans are great for year-round wear and come in five easy-to-style washes. I prefer wearing this slightly worn-in lighter style in the spring and summer months, though. My favorite little detail? The slightly frayed hems.