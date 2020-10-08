This Is The Amazon Workout Tank Top Everyone On TikTok Is Raving About

If you’re on TikTok at all, you’ve probably seen this tank top go viral. At first glance, you might have thought it was from a pricy, high-end athleisure brand, but it’s actually made by Lemedy, a popular, affordable apparel brand on Amazon. The brand specializes in workout tops and sports bras for women, but the Lemedy Workout Tank is by far their most famous style. TikTok influencers and Amazon reviewers alike gush over this padded tank top, and it’s not hard to see why.

The super snug fit of the Lemedy Workout Tank Top accents curves in all of the right places, so it’s especially flattering on the wearer, unlike that dingy tee from college you usually wear to the gym. This tank top/sports bra combo hits the middle of your waist, which makes it the perfect crop top. It comes in 13 colors (Yes! 13!), some classic, i.e. black and white, and some fun, like teal green, yellow and light blue. It’s perfect for wearing to your boutique fitness classes, on your Zoom barre class or even out casually, according to shoppers who have bought it.

Oh, and we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. It’s $23.99 or less, depending on what size you order, and it’s touted as being especially high-quality for the price. Basically, it’s less than your Saturday night Grubhub delivery. But don’t just believe us—let the reviewers spill the tea!

There’s a reason the Lemedy Workout Tank is currently ranked as the No. 1 best-seller in women’s sports bras on Amazon. “Exactly what I was looking for, and a great price! I ordered two colors and will be ordering more,” wrote reviewer Lauren, adding, “These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag.”

Of course, tons of reviewers admit coming across the tank after fitness-savvy TikTokers began raving about it on the app. In a review titled “Is anyone else here because of TikTok?” reviewer Sam says, “It is definitely snug as advertised but not unflattering or uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I’m in a sausage casing. I was worried it would be too short but was again pleasantly surprised; the shirt hit right at my waist which is what I wanted.”

Another reason why this top is so beloved? It can be SO difficult to find a supportive sports bra and tank top combo. After a wash or two, they can often become too loose and make you feel exposed while you’re doing your yoga flow or cycling sesh. Or on the other hand, they can show up too tight to begin with, making you feel less-than-your-best when you’re working out. Lemedy’s is made out of a higher percentage of stretchy spandex and polyester, so it’ll retain its shape no matter how many times you wash it. Plus, it’s got removable bra pads, so you can adjust them to fit your needs.

This tank top isn’t only for girls with smaller chests, though. If you’ve got a bigger bust size, reviewers say that you can still rock this tank top and feel properly supported. “I was a little skeptical because I have a bigger bust (about a 34E-F) but this actually has so much more support than I thought,” reviewer Olesiya wrote. “I can actually jump pretty comfortably in it but I think this is definitely a top for more of a strength training type of workout where there won’t be lots of movement or bounce if you’re bigger chested. Definitely a cute top to wear on a night out too. I’m planning on wearing this on a hike this week!”

Lemedy has a handy sizing chart to help you find the right size, but some reviewers do suggest getting a size up if you want the top to be a little longer and a little less skin-tight.

With more than 8,200 reviews—78 percent of those are 5-star reviews—Lemedy’s Workout Tank Top seems like it’s well worth the price. In fact, it’s actually a steal. We’ve already added two to our cart.