10 Boozy Ice Creams & Sorbets For Summer Fridays & Beyond

Some things were just made to go together, like wine with cheese, avocado with toast or a leather jacket with an LBD. I’d venture to say that alcohol and dessert are just as perfect a pairing—and fortunately, a slew of new boozy ice creams have been launching left and right just in time for all your summer shenanigans. Because why should you choose between getting tipsy and treating yourself??

By the way—there’s actually a very *scientific* reason why this combo works so well: Alcohol freezes at a much colder temperature than water. Ever taken a rock-hard pint out of the freezer and had to wait 20 minutes until you could dig in? Well, adding booze into the ice cream gives it a much softer consistency right off the bat, thanks to the lower freezing point. Talk about a match made in heaven!

Needless to say, boozy ice cream is perfect for picnic dates, patio hangs with your bestie and backyard parties galore. Or, for a regular 90-degree day when you want a treat that will get you tipsy but refreshed! Can’t decide between dessert and that after-dinner drink? As it turns out, you can have your nightcap—and eat it, too, thanks to these new spiked confections.

Below, read on for a few of our must-try favorites.

OddFellows The Boozy Capsule

OddFellows Scoop Shops are known for their innovative creations, but the latest Boozy Capsule collection kicks things up a notch with six flavors inspired by cocktails from some of the world’s most legendary bars. Only the finest craft spirits, liqueurs and ingredients were used to create these complex flavors, which include Long Island Bar’s Cosmopolitan (cranberry-lime sorbet infused with Absolut Citron and Cointreau) and Two Schmucks’ Strawberry Kush (non-dairy strawberry sorbet infused with Bacardí Carta Blanca Rum, angostura bitters, mint, lemon, and cardamom).

When you can’t decide if you need caffeine or a cocktail, I highly recommend blending Sammy’s La Finca—a coffee ice cream infused with Mr. Black cold brew liqueur, Oloroso sherry and manuka honey—with ice, sipped through a straw. You’re welcome.

Tipsy Scoop

If you feel like being a true hero at your next dinner party, come with a few pints of Tipsy Scoop’s liquor-infused treats available in eight decadent flavors. The Cake Batter Martini (infused with vodka and amaretto) is definitely a fan fave, but if you’re looking for something more on the lighter side, the vegan tequila-infused Mango Margarita and Raspberry Limoncello sorbets are both super refreshing on a sweltering night.

FYI, all the flavors only go up to about 5% ABV (about the same as a beer), which means you can totally devour them without getting too drunk. You can also customize a four-pack of pints for just $49.

Fishers Island Lemonade Frozen Spirit Pops

If spiked lemonades are your drink of choice, listen up: Fishers Island Lemonade just launched Frozen Spirit Pops, an adult twist on a nostalgic treat made with premium vodka, barrel-aged whiskey, lemonade and a dash of honey. Best of all, these popsicles clock in at 7% ABV for an ideal afternoon buzz, whether you’re chilling on a friend’s boat or at a backyard barbecue.

Jeni’s Ice Cream in Brandied Banana Brûlée

Jeni’s, a female-founded company, is known for churning out ultra-creamy, high-quality ice cream with a reassuringly short ingredient list—no synthetic flavorings, dyes, stabilizers or emulsifiers here. Jeni’s makes a handful of non-alcoholic flavors as well, but the boozy Brandied Banana Brûlée can’t be missed. Like a delicious fusion of bananas foster and crème brûlée, it features a silky egg yolk custard with torched sugar pieces and a splash of Watershed Distillery’s apple brandy.

Häagen-Dazs Spirits Line

Häagen-Dazs is a household name for a reason: They don’t pump their ice cream full of air as filler, which translates to a much denser, richer and more indulgent results. The Spirits Line, which Häagen-Dazs launched in the US in 2019, features six alcohol-infused flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, salty-sweet Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan and the non-dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. Rounding out the collection are the Irish Cream Ice Cream Cookie Squares.

It’s worth noting that the ABV is only 0.5%, so you’re probably not going to get turnt from these treats. That said, they serve as the perfect base for a boozy milkshake—which you can spike further with your own preferred spirits and liqueurs.

Domaine Carneros & Humphry Slocombe Rosé All Day Sorbet

San Francisco’s Humphry Slocombe, a small-batch artisanal ice cream brand, has partnered up with Napa Valley’s Domaine Carneros to create this elegant limited-edition sorbet, which basically tastes like summer in a cup (or cone). Sweet, tart and just lightly alcoholic at 5% ABV, it’s delicately infused with Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé and a dash of cranberry juice.

Pro tip: Top off a glass of sparkling rosé with a scoop of this sorbet for a delightfully fizzy float.

Scoops On Tap

What do you get when you combine handmade ice cream and high-end craft beer? Scoops On Tap—a company dedicated to using locally-sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients. Their suds-infused collection includes Salted Caramel Blonde (with rich Argentinian Dulce De Leche and a smooth blonde ale), Cookies & Cream Chocolate Stout (with Fair-trade Dutched dark chocolate), Blackberry Buttermilk (with local berries and sour ale) Blueberry Flapjack Short Stack and Coffee Caramel Crunch.

Arctic Buzz

Ice cream with high alcohol content can be hard to come by (due to the freezing point issue mentioned earlier), but that’s where Arctic Buzz comes in. This brand packs a full shot of vodka into every container of their hand-crafted desserts, resulting in an ABV of up to 9%.

Arctic Buzz works closely with local distilleries to create their artisanal flavors, which include classics like Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Coconut, and Cookies & cream, as well as Birthday Cake and Key Lime Pie. They’re currently available in Michigan, Texas, Maryland, DC and New Jersey.

Clementine’s Creamery

This Missouri-based, female-owned ice creamery has developed something of a cult following, thanks to its unique small-batch flavors which includes boozy options like PBR Coffee, Chocolate Cabernet, Manhattan, Tequila Chocolate Mole, Pink Champagne Sorbet and apple-forward Proper Cider Sorbet.

Without a doubt, my top pick is the divine Maple Bourbon with Pecans, featuring Madagascar-vanilla ice cream infused with Rebel Yell bourbon and maple syrup, and a smattering of candied Missouri pecans.

Crank & Boom

Crank & Boom uses only the best local, all-natural ingredients in making their ice cream and it shows—particularly in the Bourbon Ball, which takes their best-selling Bourbon & Honey ice cream to the next level with the addition of homemade candied pecans and chocolate bombe sauce.

BTW, if you happen to live in Kentucky or are planning a trip sometime soon, it’s definitely worth stopping by one of the creamery locations for one of their ice cream cocktails or boozy floats—like the Berry White, featuring cherry liqueur, amaretto, Barrel House Distilling Oak Rum and fresh strawberry sauce in a blackberry and buttermilk ice cream base.