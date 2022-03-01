Here’s Why Seeing 333 Is Such A Powerful Sign

As we kick off the third month of the year—and especially after so much talk about February’s palindrome 222 sequence, you might be wondering if seeing the number 333 or the date 3/3 is of any importance. The short answer is yes. The number three is extraordinarily magical! On its own, the number three represents creativity, abundance and confidence and has been used in many traditions for all sorts of magical work.

Throughout many cultures the number three is of great significance, holding powerful symbolism. Quite a few cultures even reference sayings about how all things in life come in threes. Growing up, I remember family members warning that life’s big moments came in threes, including deaths, births and money. Even now, I find myself often using examples and descriptions in threes and solidifying my intentions and affirmations in threes.

What’s more, many important triads using the number three are common including the birth/life/death cycle, the mind/body/soul connection and past/present/future sequence.

As the third number in our traditional numerical system, preceded by the number one, representing oneness and unity, and the number two, representing duality and partnership, the number three is the first number for which the term ‘all’ is used when referencing three of something. Part of the reason for this is because the number three includes and is made up of all numbers before it, both one and two (1 + 2 = 3).

“ It is time to reflect on where independence and interdependence need balance in your life. ”

When we arrive at the number three, we are to consider how to balance the energy of one (unity, oneness, independence) with the energy of two (duality, partnership, interdependence). Writer Roy Peter Clark said it best in his book Writing Tools: 55 Essential Tools for Every Writer—perhaps without even realizing the spiritual implications of his statement. “We use one for power. Use two for comparison, contrast. Use three for completeness, wholeness, roundness,” he wrote.

There is so much power in unity (one) and we learn and evolve from duality (two), but it is in the experience of both that we truly achieve wholeness. To take this one step further, consider the birth/life/death sequence we all experience: You are born alone, you go through life with others, and finally, you die with the experience of both, completing the cycle. The number three represents this same process; it is all about coming full circle.

In a nutshell, numerology is simply the study of numbers and how they affect not only individuals, but also the world around them. So what does all of this mean for 3/3 or when you see the sequence 333 consistently? It’s a reminder to take a pause to consider a more holistic view of prevalent ongoing themes in your journey. It represents a time to reflect on where independence and interdependence need balance in your life— and, perhaps most profoundly, it is a time to understand the cycles in your life and where you are along those cycles, as they may be closer to completion than you realize.

When you see 333, remember that all of life is cyclical and has different phases. Travel through those different phases with as much abundance, confidence and creativity as you can muster, and you will always arrive at wholeness. If you can’t remember all of that, just remember that writing your intentions in threes makes them all the more magical.