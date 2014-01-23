StyleCaster
Our Favorite Throw Blankets Under $100

Caroline McCloskey
by
With Valentine’s day just around the corner now is the perfect time to gear up for getting cozy with that special someone. Especially during these chilly winter days, what better way to stay warm and hibernate in style than with an elegant throw by your side?
On the hunt for one that you will love forever, but won’t break the bank? We have you covered with some great options, all under $100. We’re willing to bet the whole family will be fighting over these plush, ultra-soft, and super-comfy throws. Drape them over a chair or couch to add an instant dose of cozy comfort.
Lands Downunder Marina Assiro herringbone throw ($89.99, Casa.com).  

Found Authentic Kantha throws ($49 each, PotteryBarn.com).

Pendleton Motor Robe with leather carrier ($99, Pendleton-usa.com).

Tate throw ($49, Dormify.com).

Eivor throw ($19.99, Ikea.com).  

Moroccan jacquard throw ($48, Nordstrom.com).

Threshold plaid throw in madder root ($19.99, Target.com).

Eco Ikat6 blanket ($95, In2green.com).

Ombre faux fur throw in gray ($79, Westelm.com).

Hand-knit braided throw ($99, OneKingsLane.com). 

