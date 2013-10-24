StyleCaster
Our Favorite Stripe Home Decor Accessories Under $100

Leah Bourne
You seriously can’t go wrong with stripes whether you are wearing them, or decorating your home with them. We’ve assembled our top picks for the home, everything from pillows to the perfect throw. The best part? They are all under $100. Happy shopping!
Catharina Kippel cobalt handle jug ($74.60, purehome.com). 

Lexington Authentic napkins ($12, lexingtoncompany.com). 

Crate & Barrel broad stripe melamine plate ($4.95, crateandbarrel.com). 

West Elm Favorite Throw ($29, westelm.com). 

Layla Grayce Boatman Geller personalized awning stripe navy lucite tray ($58, laylagrayce.com). 

West Elm stripe shower curtain in feather gray ($39, westelm.com). 

Trimaran stripe navy and ivory rug (starts at $41, dashandalbert.com).

Pottery Barn Sunbrella Awning pillows ($39, potterybarn.com). 

