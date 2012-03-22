Is Your Favorite Store Totally Ethical?

Attention shoppers! Are you shopping smart? Are your favorite stores promoting ethical business standards? These questions, I’m certain, are not the first thing that pops through your mind when walking into your chosen shopping oasis. Contrary to popular belief, not all fashion companies are evil.

The Ethisphere Institute released its sixth annual list for “World’s Most Ethical Companies,” which any company is applicable to be considered for (we’re talking global, not even across the country). Among the list of the world’s do-good businesses are apparel companies like Gap, eBay, and my personal favorite Target. Also to make the list under the beauty category was industry staple L’Oreal and Japanese cosmetic company Shiseido. Each of these companies over the past year have demonstrated ethical excellence and they’ve upheld social responsibility. Can I get a round of applause?

I don’t know about you, but this definitely gets my brain thinking about what companies are doing behind closed doors. Should we be asking questions? We at StyleCaster think so… What do you think?

