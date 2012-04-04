Our Favorite ‘Shah’ Reza Farahan Talks Sexuality, Style & His Signature ‘Stache

It’s no secret that Bravo is responsible for most of my guilty pleasures. From the absolutely insane Real Housewives franchise to the outrageously entertaining Rachel Zoe Project, there’s always something to watch. One of their newest shows, Shahs of Sunset, fulfills the addictive qualities that we have come to know and love from the network. Shahs depicts a group of young Persian-Americans as they balance their penchant for partying with developing careers. While many critics have fired back at the show claiming that it perpetuates stereotypes, one of the stars has actually given a face and voice to gay Persians who have faced years of oppression.

I chatted with the hilarious Reza Farahan earlier today and he had a lot to say about a variety of topics. The full interview is below!

StyleCaster: What are your favorite items in your closet?

Reza Farahan: Well, I would have to say anything Hermes. I’m obsessed with accessories. I have an extensive collection of pocket squares. My Hermes pocket square collection is my favorite part of my closet.

SC: What are your summer essentials?

RF: You need a good plastic-framed Aristotle Onassis dark pair of shades, which I look crazy in ’cause my features are so dark. Whenever I wear them, I look like Aristotle Onassis’ crazy cousin. You need an amazing pair of sandals. It depends on who’s showing what when, but I always lean towards Gucci for some reason when it comes to sandals.

SC: A lot of fans have taken notice of your amazing mustache. Can you tell us the story behind it?

RF: The mustache started out because when we were filming the sizzle reel, I was rocking a mustache. I’ve always had fun with facial hair. I rock a beard sometimes, a goatee, sideburns, handle bar mustache. I just happened to be rocking this particular look when we cut the sizzle reel, and it was just a little signature feature of my look and they wanted me to hold onto it. And I did, and I’ve formed a really tight bond with the mustache. If you ask my mom, she’d say my signature is a combination of my mustache and hairdo, which she tells me look like a toupee. She’s like, “I don’t understand why you have such a gorgeous head of hair and you cut it and style it to make it look like a toupee.” She doesn’t get it!

SC: As an openly gay Persian, have you received feedback from the community? Do you think that you are helping people in your community come out and realize that it’s okay?

RF: Honestly, that wasn’t my focus was — my focus was on that one kid who was struggling with their sexuality, or that was suicidal or feeling badly about themselves. That was where my focus was. I think the community’s reaction to it was a benefit on the side, since a lot of people have reached out to tell me that a kid has come out because of me, and it has helped them to deal with homosexuality in their families and stuff. That’s why I wanted to be on the show.

SC: You guys all have hilarious opinions of other people’s fashion choices. How do you like to see a women dress? We at the office are big fans of your friend Anita.

RF: So glam — I love Anita. If I were straight, I’d be hitting that left and right. Anita is super glamorous, she always looks on point. Her makeup, her hair, her outfits. She’s like the total package. I feel like, if you’re going to the grocery store, you need to look put together. Do your hair, do your makeup, I’m from that school of thought. You never know who you’re going to bump into. You should always look on the outside how you want to feel on the inside.

SC: Who on the show are you closest with?

RF: I would say I’m closest with Asa, Mike, and MJ. Equally.

SC: We all loved the Vegas episodes, and there was so much hilarious drama. Was there anything behind the scenes that we didn’t get to see?

RF: You guys didn’t get to see all of the splendor of MJ’s shenanigans. What you saw was one-tenth of what went on in that room when I came back to the suite and I saw MJ sprawled out on that couch. It was fantastic. I’ve had twenty years of that.