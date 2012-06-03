Where The Hell Are They Now: Our Favorite MTV VJs

Many people would suggest that I missed the real MTV generation. After all, I wasn’t even born when the channel launched in the early 1980s, I never swooned over Michael Jackson‘s controversial “Billie Jean” video and I never watched Headbangers Ball. But let me tell you something: I was a devoted viewer long before those pesky Teen Moms took over the airwaves.

In my humble opinion, the mid-1990s were the height of the VJ craze. Maybe it’s because the Internet came along and started raising the visibility of everything, or maybe I’m completely wrong about all of this. But all I’m saying is that I know that my friends and I cared more about the VJs than the celebrities they talked about sometimes.

Since MTV is heavy on my mind thanks to tonight’s Video Music Awards (check out my gallery here that showcases the history of the Best Kiss Award), I decided to compile a gallery of my favorite former VJs and share a little bit about where they are now. Yes, I know using Carson Daly as a lead image was silly because everyone knows what he’s up to, but look at that pudgy delight! Ugh, Tara Reid was a lucky gal…

