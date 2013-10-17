StyleCaster
Our Favorite Morrocan-Inspired Home Decor Accessories Under $100

Leah Bourne
So you have Arabian nights fantasies that involve Morocco? Join the club. Instead of breaking the bank on a plane ticket, take inspiration from Morocco when it comes to your home’s decor. We’ve assembled our top picks, from pouf side tables to Ikat pillows. The best part? They are all under $100. Happy shopping!
Target Gunnison toss pillow in green/blue Ikat ($34, target.com). 

Handcrafted Moroccan leather ottoman pouf footstool ($39.99, ebay.com). 

Target Scrolled black latern in black ($24.99, target.com). 

Worldstock engraved marigold ceramic plate ($44.49, overstock.com). 

West Elm hand loomed silk throw in blue teal ($99, westelm.com).

Lamps Plus Tensift high antiqued glass mirror ($99.90, lampsplus.com). 

Wayfair Safavieh Chatham black and ivory Moroccan rug (from $36.46, wayfair.com). 

Ceramic Tuscan urn ($42, willowtreehome.com). 

