Favorite Moments from the Runways of NYFW

Irina Lazareanu, above.

From the Bryant Park Tents to Milk Studios and everywhere in between, NYFW was filled with great, memorable moments. I managed to capture a few here and there with my amazing Lomography camera (a device that makes even a novice like me look like a real photographer). Here they are, for your viewing pleasure.

Temperley.

Final walk at Anna Sui.

Oscar de la Renta girls.

Final walk at Brian Reyes.

Threeasfour.

Threeasfour.

Kelly Osbourne.

Nary Manivong and his group of models.

