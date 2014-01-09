StyleCaster
Our Favorite Lacquer Home Decor Accessories Under $100

Leah Bourne
by
Pretty much everything is better shiny (don’t blame us for liking a little pop). This holds especially true for home decor accessories, which might explain why we are seriously lusting after all things lacquer right now.
Here, our top lacquer picks from trays to chairs to storage cubes, all under $100.
Let’s get shopping!
Crate & Barrel Ditto cube ($69.95, crateandbarrel.com). 

Jonathan Adler lacquer lotion pump ($24, jonathanadler.com). 

Teavana black lacquer serving tray ($49.95, teavana.com). 

Crate & Barrel Vienna side chair in apple ($69.95, crateandbarrel.com). 

Target Juno bamboo vase collection (from $27.98, target.com). 

Lacquered tabletop picture frame in yellow ($18, jcpenney.com). 

Medium lacquer box with lid in blue ($19.99, target.com). 

Poppin The All-Bundled-Up Complete Outfit in pink ($82, poppin.com). 

