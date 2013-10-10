StyleCaster
Our Favorite Gold Home Decor Accessories Under $100

If you are like us, you are obsessed with gold, whether it is on your wrist, or in your home. You don’t have to break the bank when it comes to getting the golden look in your home. We’ve assembled our top picks of gold home decor accessories from vases to side tables. The best part? They are all under $100. Happy shopping!
As obsessed with gold home decor items as we are? Here, are top picks, all under $100. 

Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Catherine set of 2 elephant bookends ($29.99, jcpenney.com). 

Martha Stewart Collection Serveware gold ruffle cupcake stand with dome ($38.99, macys.com). 

HSN 28" antique gold plume mirror ($98, hsn.com).

West Elm wood tray in gold ($34, westelm.com). 

Target Threshold iron wire table ($59.99, target.com). 

Crate & Barrel linen knit gold 18" pillow with feather-down insert ($49.95, crateandbarrel.com). 

West Elm gold flatware sets (from $29, westelm.com). 

Gold Mercury glass vase ($15.95, lunabazaar.com). 

C. Wonder golden highball glasses set ($54, cwonder.com).

