Leah Bourne
by
Our Favorite Dog Themed Decor Accessories Under $100
We must have man’s best friend on the brain, because we are seriously digging home decor accessories that pay homage to dogs. From wallpaper to sheets, here are some of our favorites. The best part? They are all under $100. Let’s all say a collective “Woof!” to that.
Dogs are man's best friend, which might explain why we have dog print decor on the brain! Our favorites under $100. Happy shopping.

Happy Chic by Jonathan Adler Elizabeth Foo dog bookends ($42, jcpenney.com). 

Grand Tour by Osborne Little Best In Show wallpaper ($93, wallpaperdirect.com). 

Modern Living Baxter cotton dog pillow ($39.99, wayfair.com). 

Historical dog busts (from $48, anthropologie.com). 

C.Wonder dog ceramic plate ($38, cwonder.com). 

Karma Kiss poodle shelf decor ($29, fab.com). 

The Land of Nod Bed's Best Friend sheet set (full, $89, landofnod.com). 

C.Wonder French Bulldog candy dish ($38, cwonder.com). 

The Black Dog cookie jar ($36, theblackdog.com). 

