Want: A Cozy White Faux-Shearling Vest for Less Than $60

What: A faux-shearling open-front vest with an oversize collar.

Why: Because if there’s one rule we’re fond of during the cooler months, it’s “throw a vest on it.” No matter what you’re wearing underneath—a dress with tights, a blouse with jeans—putting a chic vest on the top is an express ticket to style.

How: We love the idea of wearing this over a black button-up blouse with black skinny jeans, or perhaps even over a sequin dress to really make a statement.

424 Fifth Faux Shearling Vest, $53; at Lord & Taylor