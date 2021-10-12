I Found The Most Flattering Faux Leather Pants On The Internet

Scroll To See More Images

Leather is and always has been the moment. From the 1980s-inspired classic leather legging to the loose-fitting Melina Pant from Aritizia that basically took over the Internet, leather has remained a closet staple since the dawn of time. Despite it’s consistent popularity, finding the perfect pair of faux leather leggings or pants is almost always a journey of highs and lows, one which occasionally include tears in the fitting room (Just me?). That is, until I found Commando. The shapewear and intimates brand is a one-stop shop for all things faux leather, from leggings and skirts to crop tops, bodysuits and even the perfect pants. Give me all the Matrix vibes!

After spotting style mavens Hailey Bieber and J. Lo outfitted in leather ensembles just this week, I immediately added leather everything to my shopping list—and my first stop, of course, was Commando. After the success of their now-iconic Faux Leather Legging, Commando has gone on to release a full collection of faux leather that utilizes the same fabric that shoppers came to love.

Plus, their pieces are hella-flattering thanks to the brand’s signature smoothing waistband. It’s like built-in shapewear, only way more comfortable and way less restrictive. We love to see it!

Below, read on for a few of my Commando faux leather faves, from the legging that started it all to trendy new flares, shiny patent styles and more. ‘Tis the season!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Faux Leather Legging

Of course, a safe starting point is the classic faux leather legging, available in four colorways.

Faux Patent Leather Legging

If you want to up the ante, this patent version gives a shiny vinyl look that will def be trending this winter.

Faux Leather Flared Legging

OK, Gen Z, Commando sees you! Flared leggings are officially a Do in faux leather.

Faux Leather Wide Leg Pant

If you want to go really wide, though, these babies are as comfortable as they are effortlessly chic.

Faux Patent Leather Flare Legging

I’m a real sucker for the faux patent leather options (there’s even a cute skirt on the site!) so these flares have my heart.

Faux Leather Feather Crop Flare

Last but not least, my ultimate faves. The feathered trim? To die for!