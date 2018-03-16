Your Spring Wardrobe Isn’t Complete Without a Faux Leather Jacket

The leather jacket needs no introduction. Effortlessly cool, sexily androgynous, and truly versatile (please name one thing it doesn’t go with), it easily qualifies as one of the items everyone should have in their closet. And these days, it’s easier than ever to find faux options that look so real, you can’t even tell the difference between them and the real leather ones.

When you go faux, you’re saving two things: animals and money. They don’t require cruelty—or for you to spend an entire month’s rent on one piece. And of course, they go with everything from jeans and a graphic tee to a cocktail dress and your favorite athleisure looks.

It’s clear everyone should own one, but if you don’t yet—or are looking to replace the one(s) you already do own—we suggest clicking through the highly shoppable slideshow ahead. The only challenge: limiting yourself to just one.