TikTok Has Declared This Under-$50 Coat A Winter Must-Have

I’m not usually one to buy the thing everyone else already has, so when I see a trend slowly starting to take shape, I either pounce first or wait it out and see how it all pans out. Last year, Saks Potts dropped a fur-trimmed coat that changed the way we all looked at winter outerwear (Bye bye, dowdy parkas!), but I couldn’t justify buying something with real fur—or dropping over $1K. Luckily, a fur-trimmed look is still trending a year later, and this faux fur trimmed jacket from Target is a must-shop.

I first saw this Wild Fable coat in Target in brown when a writer on our team sent it my way. Immediately, I thought it was a cute option for someone who wanted a bougie look without breaking the bank. Then, I noticed it went on sale from $48 to $33.60, an especially tempting drop. Then, I saw it go viral on TikTok in two other colors (lavender and light green) and I knew it was time to buy.

What can I say, I caved! And the hardest part was picking my favorite hue. Wild Fable, you’ve done it again. Another TikTok-viral piece in the books, available at your local Target. And better yet, you can shop this one in sizes XS-4X.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Personally, I think the rich chocolatey brown is the most timeless of the three colorways. And unlike other faux fur-trimmed coats this season, this one appears to hit at the knee and feature a straight fit and a button-down front, as opposed to a trench silhouette with a belted middle. This one gives slight peacoat vibes, amped up by the very fluffy faux fur accents.

That said, I’m a lover of color and statement outerwear, so when I saw the coat also came in what Target calls Sage Green, I was torn. First of all, it’s really more of a crisp apple green—but I’ll allow it, Wild Fable! This colorway gives me Main Character Energy while the brown gives me classic Christmas romcom lead vibes, so much so that I debated buying both.

Then, I got thrown a true curveball: This pretty lavender option! My girly-girl heart was truly torn—how could I resist this off-duty ballerina look? And to make matters worse, the Target site has tons of photos from Customer Reviews featuring all three colorways looking amazing.

Ultimately, I went with brown, because I’m nothing if not ~practical~. But if you’re bolder than me or just want a fun coat to dress up this winter season, I can’t recommend Wild Fable’s Faux Fur Trim Long Jacket enough to get the look you’re craving. And for under $34 as we speak? You might as well invest in two. I certainly won’t judge you.