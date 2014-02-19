StyleCaster
20 Chic Faux-Fur Pieces To Keep You Warm Through The Endless Winter

20 Chic Faux-Fur Pieces To Keep You Warm Through The Endless Winter

The Fall 2014 collections have momentarily distracted us from this winter’s treacherous weather, but one trip outside, and we’re back to reality. It doesn’t help that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow a couple of weeks ago, which means six more dreaded weeks of freezing temperatures are likely in store. A perfect way to combat the weather and still look chic: Fur. Or, more specially, fur-fur that looks anything but.

The cozy texture is getting some seriously cool spins this season from our favorite designers who are fashioning everything in fur from snoods, sweaters, shoes, and more. Plus, faux-fur has been spotted everywhere from the runways of Fashion Week to the shows to the street style snaps of our favorite editors and insiders.

From warm leopard-print scarves to easy-to-wear-coats, it’s clear that fur isn’t just for socialites and ladies who lunch anymore, but rather for cool, style-minded girls who want to add a touch of glamour to their everyday outfits.

Click through the gallery to see 20 ways you can buy into the trend right now.

Faux Fur Animal Print Coat, $178; at Topshop

Acne Studios Cerise Fur Skirt, $365; at My Theresa

Faux Fur Knitted Jumper, $129.99; at French Connection

Faux Fur Jacket, $69.95; at H&M

MICHAEL Michael Kors Rabbit Fur Pom Charm, $48; at Michael Kors

Lipsy Belted Faux Fur Coat, $87.97; at ASOS

Bobble Black Faux-Fur Hat, $44.99; at Maycool

Daniel Vosovic Dany Fur-Paneled Sweater, $455; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Coincidence & Chance Fluffy Faux Fur Tee, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Donna Salyers Faux Fur Scarf, $95; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Faux Fur Accent Pillows, $98: at Horchow

Minnetonka Mukluk High, $96; at Shoes.com

Fur Backpack, $79; at Pottery Barn Teen

Tea and Cake Furry Sweat, $80; at Topshop

Kiki Faux Fur Vest, $88: at Nasty Gal

Topshop Lux Twist Fur Snood, $50; at Topshop

Urban Renewal Cropped Faux Fur Coat, $89; at Urban Outfitters

Ombré Faux Fur Throw, $59.99; at West Elm

