20 Chic Faux-Fur Pieces To Keep You Warm Through The Endless Winter

The Fall 2014 collections have momentarily distracted us from this winter’s treacherous weather, but one trip outside, and we’re back to reality. It doesn’t help that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow a couple of weeks ago, which means six more dreaded weeks of freezing temperatures are likely in store. A perfect way to combat the weather and still look chic: Fur. Or, more specially, fur-fur that looks anything but.

The cozy texture is getting some seriously cool spins this season from our favorite designers who are fashioning everything in fur from snoods, sweaters, shoes, and more. Plus, faux-fur has been spotted everywhere from the runways of Fashion Week to the shows to the street style snaps of our favorite editors and insiders.

From warm leopard-print scarves to easy-to-wear-coats, it’s clear that fur isn’t just for socialites and ladies who lunch anymore, but rather for cool, style-minded girls who want to add a touch of glamour to their everyday outfits.

