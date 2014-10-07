15 Faux Fur Pieces That Are Better Than the Real Thing

No matter what your stance on fur happens to be, it’s hard to ignore the fact that one of fall’s biggest trends is actually faux fur. Now, this is an ethical fashion trend that we can get behind.
Thanks to up-and-coming labels like British-based faux fur outerwear brand Shrimps—which has singlehandedly made pastel fake fur a thing this seaon—to high fashion labels like Stella McCartney, which won’t use real fur or leather in its collections, but will experiment with faux fur, there are tons of high-design options out there, along with plenty of chic budget picks from stores like ASOS and H&M.
And it isn’t just faux fur coats that are in style this season. Think everything from fuzzy clutches to oversized scarfs.
Click through the gallery above for 15 of our favorite faux fur finds perfect for wearing this fall.
Shrimps Mabel color-block faux fur coat ($995; available at Net-a-Porter).
Zara furry clutch bag ($35.90; available at Zara).
Michael Michael Kors leopard-print faux fur coat ($295; available at Michael Kors).
ASOS faux fur long patchwork collar ($66.65; available at ASOS).
DKNY faux fur striped coat ($495; available at DKNY).
Maison Scotch stripe faux fur scarf ($105; available at Nordstrom).
Topshop luxe boxy faux fur gilet ($130; available at Topshop).
Elizabeth and James Iris faux fur shearling coat ($695; available at Net-a-Porter).
River Island grey faux fur box clutch bag ($60; available at River Island).
Urbancode Glaston gilet ($350; available at Urbancode).
Vivetta Sara oversized faux fur coat ($1,255; available at Moda Operandi).
Stella McCartney Beckett oversized faux fur clutch ($1,205; available at Matches Fashion).
H&M faux fur jacket ($59.95; available at H&M).
Milly Skylar faux fur mini crossbody bag in blush ($225; available at Neiman Marcus).