20 Lazy, Affordable Ways to Work Faux Fur into Your Home This Fall

Rivaled only by velvet, faux fur is one of the quickest ways to make a space feel homier, more glamorous, and straight-up softer and more comfortable. Basically, it makes you feel more OK about hunkering down on your couch for hours at a time once the weather turns cold. No wonder it’s at the top of our fall home wish lists.

And regardless what your feelings on fur are—yep, it’s a loaded topic—there’s no arguing with the fact that there are tons of awesome and affordable faux options out there. That means that you can have all of the cozy luxury of a plush fur throw or pillow, with none of the deplorable harm done to animals (not to mention your wallet).

