20 Lazy, Affordable Ways to Work Faux Fur into Your Home This Fall

Photo: The Decorista

Rivaled only by velvet, faux fur is one of the quickest ways to make a space feel homier, more glamorous, and straight-up softer and more comfortable. Basically, it makes you feel more OK about hunkering down on your couch for hours at a time once the weather turns cold. No wonder it’s at the top of our fall home wish lists.

And regardless what your feelings on fur are—yep, it’s a loaded topic—there’s no arguing with the fact that there are tons of awesome and affordable faux options out there. That means that you can have all of the cozy luxury of a plush fur throw or pillow, with none of the deplorable harm done to animals (not to mention your wallet).

Need more convincing? Click through the gallery of 10 chic ways to add faux fur to your living room, bedroom, or even your home office—plus 10 of our top picks to shop now.

1 of 20

Photo: The Decorista

Faux Fur Sheen Throw, $129; at West Elm

Photo: Erika Brechtel

Faux Fur Occasional Chair, $998; at Anthropologie

Photo: The Decorista

H&M Light Brown Faux Fur Throw, $79.99; at H&M

Photo: JoJotastic

Icelandic Sheepskin Throw, $249; at CB2

Photo: SF Girl by the Bay

Faux Fur Throw, $79.99; at H&M

Photo: McKenna Bleu

Faux Fur Caramel Ombre Pillow Cover, $49.50; at Pottery Barn

Photo: Style Your Senses

Shag Puff Pillow, from $88; at Anthropologie

Photo: Erika Brechtel

Faux Sheep Skin Rug, from $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Style at Home

Luxe Fur Bench, $698; at Anthropologie

Photo: McKenna Bleu

Faux Fur Ombre Throw, $89; at West Elm

