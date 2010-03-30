Faux Fur: Ease Into the Trend with Subtle Pieces

Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2010 ready-to-wear collection featured an outrageous amount of woolly faux fur– presumably inspired by the tauntaun of Star Wars. Copious amounts of the fake stuff was found on coats, pants, boots, and skirts. Considering that the Chanel clog spring trend sparked so many assured replies from our Facebook fans, we wanted to see how everyone felt about Chanel’s upcoming faux fall trend.

StyleCaster took a Facebook Quick Poll to see if fans wore faux fur. The general consensus was that faux fur is best worn as a detail. Below are three suggestions for how to subtly add and style faux fur pieces into your wardrobe for spring, summer, and of course into fall.

Outfit #1 (above):



Somehow, the lack of sleeves makes a faux fur vest a lot more tolerable and easier to wear than a full jacket. Pair your vest with a brightly colored, printed chiffon dress for an ultra-luxe bohemian look. Also, just because the fur isn’t real, doesn’t mean you should short change the investment. Spend wisely on a piece of faux fur that is higher quality to avoid the fur shedding or clumping together.



Brown fur vest by Gryphon; Orange and purple print dress by Diane von Furstenberg; Gold aviators by Marc by Marc Jacobs; Gold leaf bangle by Max and Chloe; Natural raffia clutch by Zambos & Siega; Brown sandal by Charles by Charles David.

Outfit #2:



The thought of fur immediately conjures up images of lavish Park Avenue lofts and a certain fashionable gaudiness. Alas, channel your inner Blair Waldorf and pair a faux fur bag with other soft fabrics such as these Alexander Wang silk tap shorts for a feminine and high class look. Even though fur is often reserved for cooler months, accessorizing fur with gauzy fabrics allows you to wear it even as the temperature rises.

Black bow headband by Wet Seal; Cream sheer blouse by Malene Birger; Black cat eye sunglasses by Tory Burch; Gold watch by Urban Outfitters; Black tap shorts by Alexander Wang; Beige and black ballet flats by Bloch; Brown fur purse by ASOS.

Outfit #3:



Fur scarves are a fun addition to any ensemble and they don’t necessarily have to be the focal point. Throw a scarf on top of any outfit that is approaching “a little too busy” territory. Burying the faux fur in among your other accessories is an easy way to not over-analyze or complicate wearing faux fur.



Black ruffle jacket by Walter; Green sunglasses by French Connection; Blue skinny jeans by J Brand; Gold bangles by Forever21; Black drawstring bag by Aldo; Stripe and floral top by Topshop; White oxfords by MaxStudio; Leopard print faux fur stole by Express.

