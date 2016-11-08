StyleCaster
23 Faux Fur Coats to Cozy Up In Now

Lauren Caruso
by
Faux Fur Coats
Photo: Getty Images

Ever since I saw “101 Dalmatians”—stay with me, here—I always thought fur coats were indicative of pure evil. Sure, I may have been eight, and sure, I may have watched the movie a couple dozen times because it was the closest I’d ever get to having a puppy, but the storyline, and the unsavory connotation of a fur coat, always stuck with me.

Fast forward two decades, and fur coats aren’t just stylish again—they’re the ultimate symbol of peak coziness. But while some can’t afford the four-figure-plus price tag, others can’t get past the ethics of wearing real fur, and hence, an influx of faux fur styles has flooded department stores, designer boutiques, and fast-fashion chains alike. But this time around, the point of faux fur isn’t to pass it off as the real deal anymore: Instead, it’s an opportunity to get as creative—and fuzzy—as you can with your outerwear.

Because there are so many options out there, we did the work for you and found 23 faux fur coats that’ll flatter you, rather than make you look like a nondescript ball of fluff (trust: It’s a very fine line). Leopard, striped, pastel, and traditional faux fur coats, ahead!

1 of 24

Alice + Olivia Kinsley Faux Fur Striped Coat, $695; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

ASOS Faux Fur Coat with Oversized Collar and Belt, $166; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Bardot Self Control Bomber, $118; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

BB Dakota Winsford Faux Fur Coat, $135; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Brandy Melville Anri Fur Denim Jacket, $55; at Brandy Melville

Photo: Brandy Melville

Calvin Klein Faux Fur with Button Closure, $176; at Zappos

Photo: Zappos

Classic Fuzz, $608.31; at Charlotte Simone

Photo: Charlotte Simone

Isabel Marant Etoile Addyson Faux Fur Coat, $529; at Al Duca D’Aosta

Photo: Al Duca D'Aosta

Jane Post Faux-Fur-Trim Double-Breasted Coat, $495; at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman

J.O.A. Pale Pink Suede Shearling Biker Jacket, $135; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Jones New York Faux-Fur Asymmetrical Coat, $400; at Macy’s

Photo: Macy's

Madewell Sherpa Peacoat, $198; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Mango Faux Fur Jacket, $129.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

MKT Studio Marquise Faux Fur Coat, $322; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Opening Ceremony Culver Reversible Faux Fur Coat, $695; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Paul Smith Faux Fur Coat, $515; at Tessabit

Photo: Tessabit

Sanctuary Kate Faux-Fur Leopard Coat, $229; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Shrimps Fifi Faux Shearling-Trimmed Faux Fur Coat, $610; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Topshop Pink Casual Faux Fur Coat, $170; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Topshop Vintage Faux Fur Coat, $150; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Uniqlo x Carine Roitfeld Faux Fur Blouson, $99.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Whistles Faux Fur Cocoon Coat, $520; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: Bloomingdale's

Without Walls Fuzzy Tie-Dye Zip-Up Jacket, $59.99; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zara Faux Fur Striped Coat, $99.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara

