27 Faux Fur Coats and Accessories That are Even Better Than the Real Deal

27 Faux Fur Coats and Accessories That are Even Better Than the Real Deal

STYLECASTER | Fall & Winter Outfit Ideas | Faux Fur Style Guide
Winter would be a total drag if we didn’t have soft and cozy coats and accessories to cuddle into. There’s no better feeling than being swathed in warm, fuzzy fabric while also looking pretty damn cute (other than, you know, it actually being warm enough to not have to wear 20 layers—but that’s irrelevant).

From snug and stylish beanies to warm and welcoming coats in bright shades, faux fur jackets and accessories can truly take cold weather outfits to the next level. This animal-friendly option won’t just end up saving animals—but also save you some cash, since authentic fur jackets can run into the thousands.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite faux fur coats and accessories for winter.

Faux fur coats and accessories: Pom Pom Sweater Hat

Pom Pom Sweater Hat, $10; at The Beauty Studio Boutique

Faux fur coats and accessories: As Fur Usual Cropped Jacket

As Fur Usual Cropped Jacket, $120; at Nasty Gal

Kinsley Faux Fur Oversized Coat, $795; at Alice + Olivia

Faux fur coats and accessories: Cecelia New York Faux Fur Pom Front Booties

Cecelia New York Faux Fur Pom Front Booties, $248; at Antropologie

Faux fur coats and accessories: Faux Fur Grab Bag

Faux Fur Grab Bag, $40; at Free People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Deirdre Navy Blue Faux Fur Purse

Deirdre Navy Blue Faux Fur Purse, $51; at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Carmen Salas Rabab Pumps

Carmen Salas Rabab Pumps, $148; at Anthropologie

Faux fur coats and accessories: Faux Fur Mini Pouch

Faux Fur Mini Pouch, $28; at Free People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Chloe Feather Slide

Chloe Feather Slide, $140; at Kendall + Kylie

Faux fur coats and accessories: Oversized Faux Suede Moto-Jacket

Oversized Faux Suede Moto-Jacket, $210; at Genuine People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Stone Row Fauxreals Coat

Stone Row Fauxreals Coat, $190; at Tobi

Faux fur coats and accessories: Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf

Oksana Brown Faux Fur Scarf, $27, at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Talulah Faux Fur Bucket

Talulah Faux Fur Bucket, $58; at Free People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Black Faux Leather Oversized Moto Jacket

Black Faux Leather Oversized Moto Jacket, $234; at Genuine People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Rachel Comey Phair Slingback Platform Clogs

Rachel Comey Phair Slingback Platform Clogs, $498; at Anthropologie

Faux fur coats and accessories: Waylon Multi Faux Fur Coat

Waylon Multi Faux Fur Coat, $225; at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Zadig & Voltaire Lamy in Ecru

Zadig & Voltaire Lamy in Ecru, $598; at The Dreslyn

Faux fur coats and accessories: Fur is the Word Black Faux Fur Clutch

Fur is the Word Black Faux Fur Clutch, $45; at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Antonia Black Faux Fur Loafer Slides

Antonia Black Faux Fur Loafer Slides, $22; at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Lose Touch Faux Fur Jacket

Lose Touch Faux Fur Jacket, $160; at Nasty Gal

Faux fur coats and accessories: Winthrop Brown Cheetah Print Pony Fur Purse

Winthrop Brown Cheetah Print Pony Fur Purse, $65; at Lulus

Faux fur coats and accessories: Fluff Around the Edges Faux Fur Coat

Fluff Around the Edges Faux Fur Coat, $180; at Nasty Gal

Faux fur coats and accessories: Faux Fur Scrunchie

Faux Fur Scrunchie, $8; at Free People

Faux fur coats and accessories: Hot Headed Pom Pom Beanie

Hot Headed Pom Pom Beanie, $16; at Nasty Gal

Faux fur coats and accessories: Great Sneakers

Great Sneakers, $90; at Steve Madden

Faux fur coats and accessories: Waverly Faux Fur Coat

Waverly Faux Fur Coat, $228; at Anthropologie

