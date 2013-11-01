Want: A Faux-Fur Bomber Perfect for Chilly Days (For Less Than $150!)

What: A staple bomber silhouette in a luxe faux fur fabrication and hidden side pockets.

Why: Because now that winter is about to rear its ugly head, we’re starting to think about stocking our closets with plenty of ultra-warm, stylish essentials. And black faux fur seems like the perfect place to start.

How: The length of this jacket makes it fairly versatile and appropriate for both dressy and casual looks. Try it over a chambray top and a colorful full skirt, or with a graphic sweatshirt and skinny jeans with stacked booties.

Fur Bomber Jacket, $136; at Topshop