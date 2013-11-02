Want: An Adorable Oxblood Beanie (With a Fur Pom Pom!) For Less Than $20

What: A knitted oxblood beanie with an oversize faux-fur pom on top.

Why: Because it’s equal parts school girl-adorable and grown girl-chic, and it’ll keep your head warm on the chilly days! Plus, it’s a nice change from the sea of black beanies out there.

How: You can pretty much top any outfit with this guy and it will look cute (as long as you’re not, say, fire-engine red head-to-toe!) But we think it will look especially chic with an all black-and-white look.

Oversize Faux Fur Pom Beanie, $17; at ASOS