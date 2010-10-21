Faux Fur Fashion: 18 Awesome Pieces

I like to think I’m a fairly earnest person. I avoid the disingenuous in favor of repping it like it is. But I am cool with pleasing PETA on occassion and opting for some of the prettier faux things in life.
However, the one place vintage should not be approved is with faux fur, the technology in making the pieces softer, warmer and more realistic has vastly evolved meaning when you buy new, you get the look of the J.Mendel without having to sell your second home is Gstaad where most of these above pieces would look perfectly at home by the way. Whether you’re boho, downtown or super luxe, you’ll find something cozy and cool in the above 18 that will fit like a second skin.
Some Chanel inspiration click through for where to buy the rest.
You know how we love some leopard. Free People leopard fur, $198, at Shopbop
Too much fur on a boot scares me, but this is chic. Asos autograph faux fur lace-up booties, $92.68, at Asos
How cute and Russian is this? Ignite faux fur trapper hat, $55.61, at Asos
A vest without the bulk is made for layering. The Battalion faux fur vest, $242, at Revolve Clothing
That leather belt gives shape you might otherwise lose with an oversized piece. Rachel Rachel Roy vest, $149, at Macy's
Also worth the price of lunch... Forever 21 black scarf, $9.80, at Forever 21
Flat and cute and has nothing to do with Uggs. Topshop flat booties, $80, at Topshop