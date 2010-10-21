StyleCaster
Faux Fur Fashion: 18 Awesome Pieces

Kerry Pieri
I like to think I’m a fairly earnest person. I avoid the disingenuous in favor of repping it like it is. But I am cool with pleasing PETA on occassion and opting for some of the prettier faux things in life.

However, the one place vintage should not be approved is with faux fur, the technology in making the pieces softer, warmer and more realistic has vastly evolved meaning when you buy new, you get the look of the J.Mendel without having to sell your second home is Gstaad where most of these above pieces would look perfectly at home by the way. Whether you’re boho, downtown or super luxe, you’ll find something cozy and cool in the above 18 that will fit like a second skin.

Some Chanel inspiration  click through for where to buy the rest.

A fur vest with a little something extra. Ecote snap vest, $98, at Urban Outfitters

Chic and black. Kimchi Blue black cropped jacket, $148, at Urban Outfitters

You know how we love some leopard. Free People leopard fur, $198, at Shopbop

For just a touch... Bop Basics faux fur stole, $78, at Shopbop

A total statement  obsessed. Anna Sui checkered fur, $830, at Net-a-Porter

Too much fur on a boot scares me, but this is chic. Asos autograph faux fur lace-up booties, $92.68, at Asos

How cute and Russian is this? Ignite faux fur trapper hat, $55.61, at Asos

A little something tactile. Nine West black clutch, $49, at Endless

A more subdued trapper...Faux fur trapper hat, $14.50, at Old Navy

A little chinchilla flavor... Tinley Road faux fur jacket, $69.50, at Piperlime

A vest without the bulk is made for layering. The Battalion faux fur vest, $242, at Revolve Clothing

This is so luxe without the price. Trina Turk ombre faux fur, $298, at Revolve Clothing

A coat worth taking home. Kate Spade leopard jacket, $595, at Bloomingdales

That leather belt gives shape you might otherwise lose with an oversized piece. Rachel Rachel Roy vest, $149, at Macy's

Under $25  enough said. Forever 21 faux fur vest, $22.90, at Forever 21

Also worth the price of lunch... Forever 21 black scarf, $9.80, at Forever 21

Flat and cute and has nothing to do with Uggs. Topshop flat booties, $80, at Topshop

Channel you inner band-aid with this '60s inspired jacket. Topshop patchy jacket, $160, at Topshop

Gossip Girl’s Eric Daman: TV Stylists Are The New ‘It’ Kids

