Faux Fur Fashion: 18 Awesome Pieces

I like to think I’m a fairly earnest person. I avoid the disingenuous in favor of repping it like it is. But I am cool with pleasing PETA on occassion and opting for some of the prettier faux things in life.

However, the one place vintage should not be approved is with faux fur, the technology in making the pieces softer, warmer and more realistic has vastly evolved meaning when you buy new, you get the look of the J.Mendel without having to sell your second home is Gstaad where most of these above pieces would look perfectly at home by the way. Whether you’re boho, downtown or super luxe, you’ll find something cozy and cool in the above 18 that will fit like a second skin.