Fausto Puglisi: 5 Things to Know About the Celebrity-Loved Designer

If you’re someone that keeps up with fashion and celebrity style, you’ve probably noticed one name floating around a lot lately: Fausto Puglisi. Everyone from Elisabeth Moss to Coco Rocha has worn the label over the past few months, with increasing regularity. While the 38-year-old Italian designer seems to have popped up out of nowhere, this definitely ain’t his first sartorial rodeo.
Read on for five things you need to know about the celebrity-loved designer, including where he got his start and what other label he helms. Then click through the gallery to see the celebrities who love his designs!
1. Puglisi got his start in fashion in the good ol’ USA
Although he was born and raised in Sicily, Fausto moved to New York to pursue a passion for fashion at a young age. Before long he was designing stage costumes for the likes of Jennifer Lopez
and Whitney Houston
(a tradition he still continues today—he designed one of the costumes for Katy Perry’s forthcoming “Prismatic” tour
).2. Fausto Puglisi, the man, founded Fausto Puglisi, the label, in 2010.
After fellow Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana
gave him the opportunity to display his own line in their experiental shop Spiga 2, Fausto’s career took off, and he officially founded his eponymous line in 2010.
3. He’s also the creative director of Emanuel Ungaro.
Puglisi heads up another line much-loved by celebrities from Solange Knowles to Gwen Stefani, Emanuel Ungaro. He was appointed the creative director in 2012, and his debut collection was the Fall 2013 collection, which debuted in Paris.
4. He describes his aeshetic as “fashion as desire.”
Fausto’s designs seem (in classic Italian fashion) to straddle the line between über-sexy and super glamorous; he’s no stranger to black leather, heavy buckles, and lots of splashes of color.
5. He’s known as an exuberant character in the sometimes stiff and all-too-serious world of high fashion.
Not unlike his designs, Fausto has made a name for himself as an extremely colorful personality. A recent New York Times profile particularly noted his affinity for the words “like” and “love”: “‘I like to wake up with the sunshine. I like to design.’ Or, speaking of his assistants, ‘I love, love, love them.’ Of his tailors: ‘I love, they’re my angels.'”