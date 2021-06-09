18 Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Dad Will Brag To His Friends About

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s be honest: dads can be super hard to shop for. I’m known as a good gift-giver (In fact, gift-giving is my love language!), but even I struggle to shop for the man that has it all. My dad never wants anything—TBH, it’s sort of annoying! That’s why I’m rounding up some seriously can’t-miss Father’s Day gifts early.

From affordable buys like Nike kicks and a nice leather Dopp kit to majorly-amazing splurge items like a Facebook Portal, a Cartier cologne and a fancy-schmancy $400 wine opener that I can’t believe actually exists, it turns out, there are quite a few more gift options than I realized! Whether you just want to pick your dad up a little something or you’re splitting a big gift with your fam, it’s possible your dad’s perfect present is somewhere on this list. Now, I just need my dad to read it over and tell me which one catches his eye. I have a feeling it’s going to be that bougie wine opener!

While Father’s Day gifts certainly aren’t everything, it’s nice to make someone feel special on a day that’s all about them. And everyone likes to be surprised! A sweet, thoughtful gesture he isn’t expecting will really do the trick. In addition to these 18 gifts, allow me one additional suggestion: Write your Dad a letter. Make it personal! It doesn’t have to be overly-sentimental; it can be funny and sweet. Let him know how much he means to you. The below gifts are bomb, but I promise he’ll love your note the most.

With that, let’s enter shopping mode and check out the Father’s Day-friendly lineup below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target, Amazon and Facebook Portal are STYLECASTER sponsors, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Mini Speaker

Seriously, how does your dad not have an Echo Dot yet?? This 3rd gen speaker is louder than it looks, so he can stream his faves from Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Sirius XM and more. Just don’t make him turn it down if he starts blasting oldies. It’s Father’s Day, after all!

A Major Zoom Upgrade

Did your dad fall in love with video-chatting friends and family this year? He’ll love the Facebook Portal, a smart video calling device with a 10″ screen he can use to chat with absolutely anyone. The Smart Camera makes the whole experience better thanks to its ability to pan and zoom to keep up with what’s going on. Plus, it’s $80 off now through June 26. Your techy dad will flip!

A Signature Scent

Chances are Dad is still spritzing the same bottle of cologne he’s been working his way through off and on for the past ten years. Time for a scent upgrade! Try Cartier’s Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette Spray—he’ll love the matte black bottle and the notes of fresh citrus, woody amber and cedarwood.

A Stylish Cooler Bag

If your dad is big on beer or loves to tailgate, get him a bag that puts the “cool” in cooler! Herschel’s new Pop Quiz Cooler can hold a 30 pack of beer, lunch for a crew or whatever else he needs this summer. Choose from classic black, this funky checkerboard or five other colorways.

An Amazing Coffee Maker

Not going to lie, this is an especially great gift option if you visit your parents often. When you buy the new Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, everybody wins! This newest addition to the Nespresso family is made with 54% recycled plastic, and you can shop it for under $150—or splurge and get it with the Aeroccino Milk Frother add-on. I’m def doing the latter.

A Nintendo Switch Lite

Listen up: Your dad doesn’t know how to tell you this, but he wants a Nintendo Switch Lite. Can’t the man unwind and play some games?! There’s a high likelihood your dad bought you a Game Boy when you were a kid back in the ’90s, so return the favor and get him something high-tech, handheld and fun.

These Stylish Sneakers

I know you’d like to get your dad the finest Ferragamo loafers, but let’s be honest: you’re on a budget! Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat your dad to some fly footwear. The ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe is a stylish neutral staple that would work well in any man’s wardrobe.

A Crate Full Of Whiskey

I know it seems like something a dad would say in jest (“Whaddya want for Father’s Day, Dad?” “Me? A crate full of whiskey! Hah!”), but the Whiskey Appreciation Crate from Man Crates is actually an awesome gift idea. Inside, your dad will find a personalized whiskey decanter, two personalized heavy bottom rocks glasses, two ice sphere molds, two slate coasters, various nuts and salted pistachios and his very own whiskey drinking journal. Don’t forget to buy him some actual whiskey, too.

Some Fresh Sunnies

Trust you me, this is the year I finally get my dad to throw away the fugly glasses he bought for $5 from a sunglasses stand a million years ago. If your dad isn’t exactly a fashionista all on his own (or, if he is and will recognize a nice pair of sunnies!), pick out a can’t-fail pair like the Maui Jim Kawika shades and upgrade his summer lewk.

A Pair Of Cozy Slippers

If your dad bums around the house in a dingy robe and worn-out slippers, it’s time to upgrade him! I highly recommend starting with the UGG Fluff You Slipper, a great neutral pair with UGG’s signature ultra-soft sheepskin lining.

This Leather Dopp Kit

Up until this point, I didn’t even realize men called their makeup bags—okay, their toiletry bags—dopp kits. Turns out they do, and turns out your dad could use a fresh one! The Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag looks hella expensive, but it’s actually fairly affordable. If you can, stock it with your dad’s fave products, too!

A Fancy-Schmancy Wine Opener

If your dad is obsessed with wine, he’s definitely heard about Coravin and their unique tools, which open wine via a “wine needle” inserted directly into a bottle’s cork. Simply insert, tip and pour! The Coravin Model Six is a great model that comes with 3 Pure Capsules, 2 Screw Caps, and a carrying case in addition to the Coravin opener itself.

A Book He’ll Love

A book is the kind of gift absolutely anyone can appreciate—the key is picking the right one. Does your dad have a favorite sports or business icon who might’ve written a book? Or, maybe there’s a new biography out about him or her. Do a little digging, and if your dad’s a comedy-lover, he might enjoy Seth Rogan’s new collection of essays.

This Aesthetically-Pleasing Shave Kit

If your dad’s razor is a dull, crusty mess, give him the ultimate upgrade courtesy of this Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit. Just like you use your skincare application as a moment of Me Time, this kit makes shaving an experience, not a chore.

Some Fun Loafers

Comfort doesn’t have to look sloppy! These Nordstrom Brody Driving Penny Loafers come in lots of neutrals, but the brighter blue moment is a total closet standout.

A Funky New Watch

Give your dad a cool, bold watch that he might not even know he wants. Adding a little color into his wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving—and he’ll never be late!

These Elevated PJ Shorts

Chances are your dad has been wearing the same pajamas since he got married—and I doubt he has different options for the seasons! These Cotton Poplin Pajama Shorts are a great addition to his sleepwear wardrobe.

A Vaccine Card Holder

If your dad already has a nice wallet, this vaccine card holder is probably the most 2021 thing you can think to get him. One he’s vaccinated, he’ll be able to keep his card safe and always have it on him. And look stylish while doing so!

A version of this article appeared in June 2020.