Turns Out, Target Has Some Incredible Father’s Day Gifts

Every June, an all-too-familiar form of anxiety creeps in—and it has to do with finding the perfect Father’s Day gift. What is it about my dad that makes finding something he’ll love so damn challenging? That being said, I have a confession to make: It turns out I’ve been overthinking it this entire time, because Target has some pretty great Father’s Day gifts and I never even thought to look there. Crisis averted!

I honestly don’t know why it never occurred to me to check out Target for Father’s Day gift ideas. I mean, I’m there all the time as it is! Plus, they have literally everything in stock. Because their selection is so massive, I took the time to round up the best options from their site so you wouldn’t have to. Just remember to put my name on the Father’s Day card!

Let this be a reminder that Father’s Day is coming up on June 20, so you should probably order your dad’s gift now so you’re not stressing about it later. It’s hard enough to find the thing he wants—why also worry about whether or not it will get to you in time?

Because I don’t actually know your dad or what he likes, this list is pretty diverse. Odds are, I’ll probably buy something on here for my own dad this year! From a new pair of AirPods to a few jokey T-shirts he’ll love to show off to his friends, this list will take the guesswork out of buying the perfect gift for your favorite guy, no matter what he likes.

Dad, if you’re reading this, please look the other way! Read on to shop for the top 11 Father’s Day gift ideas from Target.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.