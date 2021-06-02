Turns Out, Target Has Some Incredible Father’s Day Gifts

Scroll To See More Images
A New Workout Wardrobe
If he’s on a fitness kick in 2021, he needs some new gear to make him look fancy at the gym! Dads will never buy themselves something new, so take care of his activewear wardrobe with these comfy In Motion shorts.
A Much-Needed Tech Upgrade
Is your dad still using headphones with wires? If so, it’s time for that to change. AirPods are basically an essential these days, especially he takes lots of calls from home or loves listening to music.
A Reason To Eat Fried Food
Attention, all children of professional (or wannabe-pro) chefs! Your dad needs an air fryer this summer—and it’s the gift that keeps on giving, as you’ll get to try all his tasty fried creations.
A Massage He Can Redeem Anytime
If he complains about his back hurting all the time, he deserves a massage whenever he wants. Gift your dad a Theragun and watch his entire mood improve. Back pain is the worst, people!
A Punny T-Shirt
If your dad is the funniest guy you know, make it official with this T-shirt. The jokes will never stop, but hey, we know you secretly love them!
A Literal Dad Hat
If your dad is a trendy guy, you need to deck him out in the latest fashions. Now you both can officially twin in this universally cool dad hat—and you will look like the trendiest father-daughter duo around town.
A “Where’d I Put That Thing?” Reminder
Make sure he never loses his keys (or his phone, or his wallet) ever again with this Apple AirTag. If he tends to lose all three of at once, consider buying him more than one. You can never be too careful!
An Updated Pair of Sneakers
Is your dad the kind of guy who will literally wear his shoes until there are holes in the soles? Same. Update his sneaker game this year and he’ll thank you forever.
A T-Shirt That Shows Off His Hobbies
This t-shirt is such a dad joke, I didn’t even get it at first. But now, I can’t stop thinking about how often my dad is going to wear this on his days off.
A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers
If working from home has gotten to him, buy your dad some comfy slippers to wear around the house. No one on his Zoom calls has to know!
A High-Tech TV Gadget
If your dad isn’t already talking about the Facebook Portal TV, it’s only a matter of time before he discovers it and becomes obsessed. He can use it to video chat friends, listen to music, watch movies or check out social media.