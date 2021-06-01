13 Father’s Day Gifts From Nordstrom Your Dad Wants, But Won’t Ask For

Scroll To See More Images

Father’s Day is right around the corner and as usual, I’m panicking. Am I the only one with a dad who is borderline impossible to shop for?! This man wants absolutely nothing, hates when I spend my money and loves wearing the same clothes for a minimum of 10-15 years. Totally stumped on what to get, I decided to pick one retailer and rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts for a one-stop shopping experience. Get your credit cards ready, because Nordstrom has answered my daughter-of-the-year prayers.

Father’s Day gifts we’re officially outlawing? Slippers (He definitely got a fresh pair during the panny), underwear and socks (Just…stop with these) and those cheesy “manly” subscription boxes with a ton of crap he’ll never use. You don’t need to be wildly unique to get the man something he will actually enjoy, but you do need to accept that these gifts just ain’t it, honey.

Whether you’re looking to treat your dad to some necessary skincare, some new kicks or even the luxury buy he’d never be bold enough to ask for, the 13 gifts below are all guaranteed to make his day. Remember to place your order well before June 20 rolls around!

Non-Fugly Swim Trunks

Why is it that dads wear the same pair of swim trunks for years and never even consider buying a fresh pair? Or a back-up suit?? Do everyone a favor and get him a new look courtesy of these Peter Millar Mojito Mosaic Print Swim Trunks.

Some Elevated Dad Sneakers

Kiss dad sneakers goodbye and upgrade your pops to these Nike Killshots. Just don’t be surprised when he emerges as the street style star of your family outings!

A Murse

No, really. He would love something to hold all his crap in—he just has no idea how to find one that doesn’t look weird. Treat him to this waterproof bag by Rains that he can take absolutely everywhere.

A New Complexion

If you’ve gone and bought your mama a facial for Mother’s Day, the least you can get your dad is an effective resurfacing treatment! The Elemis Dynamic Surfacing Peel & Reset Dual-Phase Treatment will slough off dead skin from within in two easy steps.

These Super-Squishy Sandals

I have a personal vendetta against all men in flip flops, but if your dad has to have a pair, make sure they’re comfortable! The Volcom ‘Recliner’ Flip Flops are named after everyone’s favorite chairs for a reason, so his feet will thank you.

A Bad Bitch Scent

Your dad might deny being a bad bitch, but he still wants to smell like one! Let him flex with Carolina Herrera’s Bad Boy Le Parfum. Even if he doesn’t wear it every day, he’ll appreciate the cool lightning bolt bottle.

Some New Luggage

If your pops is plannin’ some trips for summer 2021 now that he’s vaccinated, snag him some bougie new luggage, like this expandable hard shell suitcase from Tumi that’s 30 percent off right now.

A Luxury Accessory

I’ve definitely convinced my sisters to go in on a designer gift for my mom in the past, but my dad? His taste is less luxe. That said, I don’t know a man who would say no to this incredible Fendi reversible belt.

An Apple Watch Band

Your dad probably treated himself to the Apple Watch at some point, but I have a feeling he doesn’t even know you can swap out the band for a more stylish look! One of my faves for men is the Stainless Steel & Wood Apple Watch Bracelet from The Posh Tech.

The Right to Exfoliate

Your dad needs to know it’s cool to exfoliate, especially in the summer months when he’s out and about! Even the most toxic-masculinity-loving men will appreciate these scrubby Kiehl’s soap bars, as they don’t feel too “girly” (eye roll).

Some Cozy Joggers

This man deserves some socially-acceptable sweats and he has no idea how to ask for them! These Zella Pocket Fleece Joggers are a safe bet, not to mention an upgrade from the Kirkland sweats he nabbed at Costco.

These Ferragamo Loafers

Every man with a full suiting wardrobe for his job should own a pair of Ferragamo loafers. If this is the year your family is deciding to pool and splurge on a great gift for dad, snag him these and elevate his entire wardrobe.

Some New Sunnies

If he’s still rocking dad sunnies, it’s time to get him some nicer sunglasses that won’t embarrass you in family selfies. These classic Ray-Bans are a safe bet that suit all face shapes.