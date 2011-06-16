Father’s Day Gifts By The Guy: 10 Last Minute Good Ones

Father’s Day is an especially complicated gift giving holiday. Get your mom something from her favorite store, a lovely piece of jewelry or bake her a pie and she’s super psyched. Moms are all like, ‘I just want a card,’ and they actually sort of mean it.
Regardless of the rugged images they like to convey, guys, even of the Dad variety, are like moving gift targets. They don’t have a ton of stuff, which means the stuff they do have is usually pretty much all they want. Get a little crafty this Father’s Day and go for something that’s just so…him.
For the man who's pretty and knows it. Kiehl's Men's skincare set, $55.50 at Kiehl's
If you like your Dad, let him put his initial on his cuttting board. Williams-Sonoma cutting board, $99, at Williams-Sonoma
For the wine guy, give him a little mini trip to the fanciest regions of France he can stock up on his own $800 bottles of Barolo. Tour de France wine gift pack, $39.99, at Wine.com
He counts Bogie as a style icon and knows who Tom Ford even is, let him know you notice him noticing. Tom Ford Ramones sunglasses, $390, at Sunglass Hut
Let your Dad's Brooklyn flag fly by getting him the coveted reissue of Dinosaur Jr.'s Bug album. Unfortunately, the cassettes sold out, but it's the thought that counts. Bug, by Dinosaur Jr., $15.99, at In Sound
For the modern day Don Draper sans all of those annoying philandering tendencies. Tiffany & Co. sterling silver tie bar, $120, at Tiffany & Co.
He may just leave you the leather bound Atlas Shrugged for this one. 1st Edition signed Pulp by Charles Bukowski, $375, on ebay
He's a camper, sure, but he's way more soulful than that. Give your Dad something inexpensive that lets him know you get him. Miller Planisphere, 40° North Latitude, $12.50, at L.L. Bean
For the Dad who loves a good game, follows his teams, puts America first and wants to look cool, too. Polo Ralph Lauren Ocean Challenge Polo, $135, at Ralph Lauren
For the guy who works for a living and sees a lot of that living in fancy hotels the globe over. Passage Travel Kit, $55, at Filson