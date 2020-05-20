15 Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Dad Will Brag To His Friends About

Let’s be honest: dads are hard to shop for. I’m known as a good gift-giver (In fact, gift-giving is my love language!), but even I struggle to shop for the man that has it all. My dad never wants anything—TBH, it’s sort of annoying! That’s why I’m rounding up some Father’s Day 2020 gifts early.

From under-$30 buys like Sperrys kicks and a nice leather Dopp kit to majorly amazing splurge items like a Nintendo Switch, a Nespresso Coffee Maker and a fancy-schmancy $400 wine opener that I can’t believe actually exists. Turns out, there are quite a few more gift options than I realized! Whether you just want to pick your dad up a little something or you’re splitting a big gift with your fam, it’s possible your dad’s perfect present is somewhere on this list. Now, I just need my dad to read it over and tell me which one catches his eye. I have a feeling it’s going to be that bougie wine opener!

Father’s Day might look a little different this year, and while gifts certainly aren’t everything, it’s nice to make someone feel special on a day that’s all about them. And everyone likes to be surprised! A sweet, thoughtful gesture he isn’t expecting will really do the trick. In addition to these 15 gifts, allow me one additional suggestion: Write your Dad a letter. Make it personal! It doesn’t have to be overly-sentimental; it can be funny and sweet. Let him know how much he means to you. The below gifts are bomb, but I promise he’ll love your note the most.

With that, let’s enter shopping mode and check out the Father’s Day-friendly lineup below.

1. An Amazing Coffee Maker

Not going to lie, this is an especially great gift option if you’re currently quarantined with your parents. When you buy the new Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, everybody wins! This newest addition to the Nespresso family is made with 54% recycled plastic, and you can shop it for under $200—or splurge and get it with the Aeroccino Milk Frother add-on. I’m def doing the latter.

2. A Nintendo Switch Lite

Listen up: Your dad doesn’t know how to tell you this, but he wants a Nintendo Switch Lite. Can’t the man unwind and play some games?! There’s a high likelihood your dad bought you a Game Boy when you were a kid back in the ’90s, so return the favor and get him something high-tech, handheld and fun.

3. These Stylish Sneakers

I know you’d like to get your dad the finest Ferragamo loafers, but let’s be honest: you’re on a budget! Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t treat your dad to some fly footwear. The Sperry Cutter Sneaker is a laid-back neutral staple that would work well in any man’s wardrobe. The best part? A pair will run you just $30.

4. A Crate Full Of Whiskey

I know it seems like something a dad would say in jest (“Whaddya want for Father’s Day, Dad?” “Me? A crate full of whiskey! Hah!”), but the Whiskey Appreciation Crate from Man Crates is actually an awesome gift idea. Inside, your dad will find a personalized whiskey decanter, two personalized heavy bottom rocks glasses, two ice sphere molds, two slate coasters, various nuts and salted pistachios and his very own whiskey drinking journal. Don’t forget to buy him some actual whiskey, too.

5. Some Fresh Sunnies

Trust you me, this is the year I finally get my dad to throw away the fugly glasses he bought for $5 from a sunglasses stand a million years ago. If your dad isn’t exactly a fashionista all on his own (or, if he is and will recognize a nice pair of sunnies!), pick out a can’t-fail pair like the Maui Jim Kawika shades and upgrade his summer lewk.

6. A Pair Of Suave Slippers

If your dad bums around the house in a dingy robe and worn-out slippers, it’s time to upgrade him! I highly recommend starting with the UGG Scuff Romeo II Slippers, a great neutral pair with UGG’s signature ultra-soft sheepskin lining.

7. This Leather Dopp Kit

Up until this point, I didn’t even realize men called their makeup bags—okay, their toiletry bags—dopp kits. Turns out they do, and turns out your dad could use a fresh one! The Vetelli Leather Toiletry Bag looks hella expensive, but it’s actually fairly affordable. If you can, stock it with your dad’s fave products, too!

8. A Grillmaster’s Essentials

Does your dad like to grill? The Made In Blue Carbon Steel Grill Set is a thoughtful, high-quality gift he likely wouldn’t think to splurge on for himself. The set includes two heavy-duty carbon steel pans, one with perforations for direct flame-to-food contact, and one can of seasoning wax. If you’re celebrating Father’s Day with a BBQ, you might want to give him your gift one day early.

9. A Necessary Denim Upgrade

Mom jeans are trendy now, but dad jeans? Never have been, never will be. Can someone get this man some high-quality denim? I promise, if you force him into a pair of the Citizens of Humanity Gage Classic Straight Denim Jeans, he’ll throw his ol’ faithfuls away once and for all. Finally.

10. This Cute Beard Oil Solid

A gift from Lush Cosmetics is almost always a crowd-pleaser, and the Dirty Beard Oil solid is an awesome option for any dad growing out his facial hair. Whether he’s got a full-on beard or a statement ‘stache, this nourishing combination of apricot kernel and jojoba oil will soften things up. Bonus points for notes of sandalwood, cedarwood and lavender!

11. A Fancy-Schmancy Wine Opener

If your dad is obsessed with wine, he’s definitely heard about Coravin and their unique tools, which open wine via a “wine needle” inserted directly into a bottle’s cork. Simply insert, tip and pour! The Coravin Model Six is a great model that comes with 3 Pure Capsules, 2 Screw Caps, and a carrying case in addition to the Coravin opener itself.

12. A Signature Scent

Chances are Dad is still spritzing the same bottle of cologne he’s been working his way through off and on for the past ten years. Time for a scent upgrade! Try Cartier’s Pasha de Cartier Edition Noire Eau de Toilette Spray—he’ll love the matte black bottle and the notes of fresh citrus, woody amber and cedarwood.

13. An Amazon Prime Subscription

If you can’t think of a physical item your Dad might want, treat him to something even better. An Amazon Prime subscription is something he’ll use again and again—it’s definitely one of those gifts that keeps on giving.

14. A Book He’ll Love

A book is the kind of gift absolutely anyone can appreciate—the key is picking the right one. Does your dad have a favorite sports or business icon who might’ve written a book? Or, maybe there’s a new biography out about him or her. Do a little digging, and if you need some inspo, I’m sure your dad would love to learn about Kobe’s Mamba Mentality.

15. This Aesthetically-Pleasing Shave Kit

If your dad’s razor is a dull, crusty mess, give him the ultimate upgrade courtesy of this Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit. Just like you use your skincare application as a moment of Me Time, this kit makes shaving an experience, not a chore.

