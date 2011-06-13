Father’s Day Gifts: 10 Books Just For Dad

Father’s Day is the one, special day that dads are allowed to just relax with a good book and do absolutely nothing. For those glorious 24 hour, we’re not allowed to nag him about anything, ask him to put together a piece of Ikea furniture or any other annoying task we bother our dads with the other 364 days a year.
If your fathers are anything like mine, then you’ve heard the expression, “there’s nothing like a good book” about a million and one times in your life. So, why not get him something you know he’ll both appreciate and use this Father’s Day: a good book. Besides, how many times can you get the man a cliche tie before it starts to get old. FYI: that gift was played out by the time you got to the fifth grade.
The Finkler Question by Howard Jacobson, at Barnes and Noble
Winner of the Man Booker Prize for Fiction, this is a story about "friendship and loss, exclusion and belonging, and of the wisdom and humanity of maturity."
Lord of Misrule by Jaimy Gordon, at Barnes and Noble
This national bestseller and National Book Award winner is all about "the gritty underworld of horse racing in backwoods West Virginia."
Why a Daughter Needs a Dad: A Hundred Reasons by Gregory E. Lang, at Amazon
This book really expresses the special relationship that exists between a father and daughter. Lang explains, "I wanted to express the essence of what I think is unique about the relationship my daughter and I share.
A Game of Thrones 4-Book Boxed Set by George R. R. Martin, at Amazon
This set includes Martin's A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, and A Feast for Crows (A Song of Ice and Fire). These historical fiction novels have gotten so much acclaim that they've been adapted as the HBO miniseries Game of Thrones.
The Greater Journey: American in Paris by David McCullough, at Barnes and Noble
It's only fitting to give the greatest man you know a book all about great men and women. McCullough tells the fascinating stories about the lives of remarkable "American artists, writers, doctors, politicians, architects, and others of high aspiration who set off for Paris in the years between 1830 and 1900."
Incognito: The Secret Lives of the Brain by David Eagleman, at Amazon
You know how dads are always full of little facts and tidbits that always make you wonder, how does he know that crap? Well, it's probably because of books like this that answers questions like, Why can your foot move halfway to the brake pedal before you become consciously aware of danger ahead? and Why do you hear your name being mentioned in a conversation that you didnt think you were listening to?
Freedom by Jonathan Franzen, at Barnes and Noble
This New York Times bestseller was included in the Times Book Review's Top 10 Books of 2010. In Franzen's first novel since The Corrections, he "comically and tragically captures the temptations and burdens of liberty: the thrills of teenage lust, the shaken compromises of middle age, the wages of suburban sprawl, the heavy weight of empire."
The Confession by John Grisham, at Amazon
I've heard my own dad say it a million times so I know it must be true: No one writes suspense like Grisham. And this New York Times bestseller is no exception.
Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball's Longest Game by Dan Barry, at Barnes and Noble
Since we're talking about dads here, it's only fitting to include some sort of sport-based book in this roundup. And Barry's book, all about America's favorite pasttime, is "an unforgettable portrait of ambition and endurance."
179 Lip-Smacking World-Famous Recipes for the Grill by Dalia J. Lax, at Amazon
There are enough BBQ recipes and grilling tips in here to keep your dad cooking and entertained all summer long.