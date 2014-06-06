StyleCaster
Father’s Day Gift Ideas Inspired by 6 Celebrity Dads

Leah Bourne
by
37 Start slideshow

When thinking about what to buy our own dad this Father’s Day, we looked to some of our favorite celebrity dads as inspiration.

From Brad Pitt, who travels the world with a brood of six but still finds time for his favorite hobby, architecture, to President Obama who makes his own beer and bike rides for fun, we’ve sourced our top gifts for these famous dads, at every price point.

BRAD PITT FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

With a brood that includes six, Pitt is seriously deserving of a great Father's Day gift. Whether he is traveling the world, or indulging in his favorite hobby, architecture, we imagine these gifts would be right up his ally. 

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Disney

Global nomad passport holder ($30; available at Men In Cities). 

The Iconic House: Architectural Masterworks Since 1900 book ($42.47; availbale at Amazon). 

Everlane The Twill Weekend ($95; available at Everlane). 

Persol P0649S sunglasses ($310; available at Glasses.com). Glasses.com is offering 20 percent off on all sunglasses from June 9 to 13 just in time to shop for dad.

Fujifilm Instax Share smartphone printer ($179.95; availabe at B&H).

BARACK OBAMA FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

The leader of the free world loves to bike, play basketball, and even make his own homemade beer! Looking for a more fashion forward gift to give him? We think his mom jeans could use an update. 

 

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Dewar's 18 ($79.99; visit Dewars.com for more information). 

"Homeland" season 1 DVD box set ($29.99; available at Amazon). 

Carrera foldable bike helmet ($138; available at Scoop). 

Nudie Jeans Steady Eddie regular-fit washed-denim jeans ($200; available at Nudie Jeans). 

IPA beer making kit ($44.95; availabe at Williams-Sonoma). 

DAVID BECKHAM FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

Not only is Beckham a soccer super star, he is also a serious men's style icon, so shop accordingly. 

Photo: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Panasonic wet/dry beard hair trimmer ($59.99; available at Panasonic). 

England 2014 away soccer jersey ($89.99; available at FIFA). 

Elisabeth Weinstock Espana soccer ball ($1,150; available at Elisabeth Weinstock). 

Louis Roederer 2002 Cristal Jeroboam featuring original artwork by Philippe Di Méo and encased in 24-karat gold lattice ($25,000; available at Sherry Lehmann). 

Paco Rabanne 1 Million Intense eau de toilette ($63 for 1.7 oz; available at Macy's). 

KANYE WEST FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

If it is has to do with Paris, Givenchy, and living large, West will probably be a fan.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Givenchy photographic-print oversized sweatshirt ($790; available at Mr.Porter). 

Stubbs & Wootton Kaboom hunter shoes ($495; available at Stubbs & Wootton). 

Derek Rose plaza polka-dot cotton dressing gown ($370; available at Mr.Porter). 

Alexander McQueen metal skull cufflinks ($174; available at Matches Fashion). 

Paris: Portrait of a City book ($47.18; available at Amazon). 

PRINCE WILLIAM FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

Yes, he is a prince, a polo player, and an Englishman, but William is also as modern as they come (we imagine he would want a smart pen for instance, over something old school). 

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Classic shaving set ($49.99; available at Marshalls). 

Burberry canvas check and leather iPad case ($295; available at Burberry). 

Livescribe 3 smartpen ($149.95; available at Livescribe). 

Hermès Clou de Selle stirrups ($280; available at Hermès). 

Charvet pocket square in polka dot ($125; available at Bergdorf Goodman). 

JOHNNY DEPP FATHER'S DAY GIFT PICKS

If only all dads were as cool as Depp. This guitar playing, whiskey swilling, dad, is the quintessential cool dad. Remember that while shoping.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike TV

Stetson retro hand woven Panama straw fedora ($69.95; available at Killer Hats)

Whiskey stones ($24.95; available at Paper Source). 

David Yurman Frontier pocketknife ($1,850; available at David Yurman). 

Marshall Major pitch-black headphones ($100; available at Neiman Marcus)

Miansai woven-leather bracelet ($75; available at Mr.Porter). 

