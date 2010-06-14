Father’s Day Gift Guide For Every Dad

Photo: iStock.com

Take heed young daughters, a generic tie is not every Dad’s dream. Prove you know your Pops with a gift worthy of his high esteem. He paid for your braces, let you hang out for four years at a hard partying institution and he’s always good for a quick talk before passing the phone to Mom. Let him know you notice the little things this Father’s Day with a present with only him in mind.

1. Sporty Dad

For the father who loves to watch a good game, BBQ (there’s even meat brand for his alma mater, see below) and maybe play a round of golf, we have a cool collection of wares for the athletics-inclined.

Clockwise from left to right: 8GB iPod Nano with Built-in Pedometer, $149, by Apple; Ticketmaster Gift Card, any price, Ticketmaster.com; Bettinardi black carbon putter, $99.99, by Mizuno; Classic sport shirt, $79.50, by Lacoste; Blue trilby hat, $56, by Paul Smith; College team BBQ branding tool, $35 by Neiman Marcus; Navy blue boat shoes, $64.95, by Sperry; 32″ LCD HDTV, $418.72, by Proscan

2. Banker Dad

The dad who spends his days on Wall Street or staring down ticker tape in any metropolis loves a little bit of luxury. Thank him for that private school education with something chic.



Clockwise from left to right: Set of 4 crystal tumblers, $60, by Miller Rogaska; Tortoise and black leather chronograph watch, $195, by D&G; 10K gold rolled ballpoint pen, $120, by Cross; Orange cuff links with logo, $230, by Salvatore Ferragamo; Wood handle razor and brush, $$310 and $349 respectively, by Acqua di Parma; Plastic frame tortoise sunglasses, $360, by Tom Ford; White gold tie clip with diamonds and sapphires, price upon request, by ZILLI, 57 E. 57th Street, NYC (212) 207-4028

3. Cultural Dad

For that guy who prefers architecture and art over Fantasy Football, we have a range of gifts with a sophisticated palette in mind. Let him show his worldliness with everything from a coffee press to noise-cancelling headphones to indulging his love for old school photography.



Clockwise from left to right: Starck coffee table tome, $14.99 by Taschen; Around-ear noise cancelling headphones, $125.95, by Bose; 5″ illuminated globe (set of 6), $155.94, by Stellanova; UK themed passport holder, $295, by Valextra; Diana dreamer camera, $65, by Lomography; Cassette tape to USB converter, $99.99, by Grace Tape 2; Four cup chambord French press, $34.95, by Bodum

4. Outdoorsman Dad

Even if you’re not going to spend Father’s Day fly fishing in the Colorado River with your pops, prove your love by showing you know what makes the big guy smile. Whether it be a kayak, a green-minded canteen or adventurous helmet with camera, he’ll know you get his outdoorsy style.

Clockwise from left to right: Tsunami 125 Kayak, $995, by Wilderness Systems; HD Helmet Hero with Digital Camera, $299.99 at GoPro; Solar yellow stowaway wind jacket, $159, by L.L. Bean; GPS Fitness monitor and watch $299.95, by Garmin; Hiking boots, $105, by Merrell; Scrambler Pack, $80, by Mountain Hardwear; Green stainless steel water bottle, $19.85, by Klean Kanteen

