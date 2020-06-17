The Best E-Cards To Send This Father’s Day To Make Dad LOL

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you and your dad are separated by distance or you just forgot to send him a physical Father’s Day card in the mail (We get it. Life happens.) you can still make this holiday one to remember. Skip the impersonal text this year and send your dad something way better: a Father’s Day e-card. You can get it to your dad day-of, or even schedule the e-card to arrive on Father’s Day, depending on the site. Whatever your timeframe, there are so many hilarious e-cards your dad is sure to love—and they only take a few seconds to send. Put away the stamps and save your postman a trip, because we’re going virtual this year.

Though relationships with fathers can occasionally be tricky (Ask just about any therapist in the world), sending a hilarious and heartwarming e-card is simple. Dad jokes, puns and plenty of witty one-liners abound in the Father’s Day e-cards, so we rounded up the best of the best for you to peruse. Maybe your dad’s an avid golfer and lives for a good pun. Or perhaps your dad is a bonafide grill master and loves a good steak almost as much as he loves you. Either way, there’s an e-card out there that will definitely make him chuckle—even if he rarely does.

Below, you’ll find 11 different e-cards perfect for just about any dad—from the jokester to the sentimentalist. Each one is sure to brighten your dad’s Father’s Day, even if you can’t be there to celebrate in person. After all, a virtual card is better than no card.

Dad always telling bad—er, we mean dad—jokes? Send him this e-card from Paperless Post and he’s sure to have some sort of punny reply.

Here’s another punny Father’s Day card for you—and no, it won’t be the last. This llama e-card is the perfect way to mix some genuine feelings with an adorable pun (just like dad does).

Like I said, the puns will never end. If your dad loves a good nacho and a good joke, he’s sure to love this super cute Father’s Day e-card.

Suddenly everything our dads warned us about makes sense! Let your dad know you’re also disappointed in the way the world turned out with this funny Father’s Day e-card.

Dad always on the gold course? Treat him to this cute and punny Father’s Day e-card from Punchbowl. It’s sure to be a hole-in-one.

For all the dads out there who like to think they’re a little bit badass, this is the perfect Father’s Day e-card. He may say he’s bad to the bone, but we all know he’s just dad to the bone.

Sometimes, it might not feel so obvious, but you’re pretty sure your dad became a father on purpose. Give him a good laugh with this witty Father’s Day e-card.

After you’ve tried to call everyone else (twice), pick up the phone and call dad. He’s bound to answer after the third ring, and come through with some almost-sage advice. Remind him that you will eventually call him with this funny Father’s Day e-card.

For the meat-lover, grill master or all-around rare dad. Let your pops know how special he is with this vintage-inspired e-card.

If at first he doesn’t hear you, yell louder and longer. Screaming da-aaaaad over and over again will occasionally get you results—and if not, this Father’s Day e-card will at least have him laughing.

Sometimes you just have to tell it like it is. If your dad is constantly nursing a headache or just wants a little peace and quiet for once, this is the Father’s Day e-card for him.