Father Of Padma Lakshmi’s Baby Revealed

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, 39, created a ton of baby buzz at the end of 2009 when she posed nude for the New York Post‘s Page Six. What was most intriguing is that she would have preferred to reveal her naked body to the world over the name of her baby’s father…but now the venture capitalist’s name has come out.

Turns out Lakshmi’s partner in conception is Adam Dell, a 40-year-old investor and teacher at Columbia Business School in New York whose last name is familiar to all of us. Dell’s older brother Michael is the billionaire brains behind Dell computers.

(We ain’t saying she’s a gold digger…)

Meanwhile the public had assumed that the father of Padma Lakshmi’s baby was IMG exec Teddy Forstmann, to whom she’d been romantically linked over the last few months. What the heck? Padma’s publicist is staying mum: “She has no interest in sharing with the public the identity of the father. She asks that people respect her privacy.”

Privacy? Then what’s up with the nude pics?

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

