Artist Adresses Weight In Fashion By Making Style Icons Extremely Overweight

Here’s something to make your Thursday morning a little more interesting: Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo decided to address the issue of weight in fashion by drawing style icons as extremely overweight.

Titled “Fashion Icons Oversize” the cheeky, if jarring, grid—featured on the artist’s blog Humor Chic—is complete with sketches of luminaries such as Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren, Grace Coddington, Carine Roitfeld, Donatella Versace, John Galliano, and others with their clothes literally popping open, gorging on fast food.

Palombo’s aim here is to shine a spotlight on the issue of fat in fashion, something that’s extremely—and unnecessarily—taboo.

“Some time ago, two famous fashion magazines asked me to [create] some artwork to publish. Once delivered, they asked me to redo them because I had drawn normal silouhettes instead of skinny people and that they wanted them more skinny for their readers. That was the first reason why I’ve decided to make this series,” the artist told us.

Palombo—previously a knitwear designer who showed at Milan Fashion Week—is known for his satirical, subversive cartoons, most recently creating a strange, can’t-look-away version of the Kama Sutra starring Wintour and Homer Simpson engaged in various kinky sex positions.

It’s fairly ironic that Lagerfeld is included, considering the Chanel honcho has recently come under fire for his comments about “fat” people, despite the fact he he used to be quite overweight himself.

“I’ve loved bringing back Karl Lagerfeld in his original silhouette,” Palombo told us.

There’s definitely a jolting quality to Palombo’s humorous works, and we’re looking forward to seeing his next installment!

