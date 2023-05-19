How Many Fast X Post-Credit Scenes Are There? Shock Cameo Teases Series’ Future

Scroll To See More Images

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Fast X. Since the first film ever to feature a post-credits scene is The Silencers in 1966, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made post-credits scenes ubiquitous in Hollywood. So, if you’re planning on watching the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, here’s how many Fast X post-credit scenes there are and how it sets up the future of the series.

The Fast and Furious franchise—otherwise known as The Fast Saga—started in 2001 with the release of the first movie, The Fast and the Furious. The film was inspired by a 1998 Vibe magazine article titled “Racer X,” which detailed an illegal street racing circuit in New York City. After director Rob Cohen read the article, he presented a script to Universal Studios and the Fast and Furious franchise was born. The first movie followed an undercover cop named Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) who was tasked with discovering the identities of a group of unknown automobile hijackers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel.)

Though originally planned as the trilogy, the Fast and Furious franchise has led to nine movies and one spinoff, with a final tenth on the way. What started as movies about illegal street racers, The Fast Saga has transitioned into blockbuster action films about heists and spies.

How many Fast X post-credits scenes are there?

How many Fast X post-credits scenes are there? There is one post-credits scene and it falls during the mid-credits. It brings back a beloved character of the franchise: Luke Hobbs played by Dwayne Johnson. In the mid-credits scene, and after that SHOCKING cliffhanger, a group of masked agents begin a raid on an abandoned building.

As one agent enters a theater, he walks toward a television playing Roy Rogers’s “Happy Trails.” Then, a cell phone rings. The agent answers and Dante (Jason Momoa)’s voice is heard on the other end. “Howdy partner. Do you like surprises?” Dante says to the mystery person, adding, “You took the most important thing in my life from me. Dom drove the car, but you? You pulled the trigger and now I’m gonna make you suffer.” The scene then cuts to the end of Fast Five, when Dom crashed his car into Dante’s father’s vehicle.

Originally omitted from the opening minutes, Hobbs now appears on-screen, shooting and killing Hernan Reyes. It explains why Dante is seeking vengeance on Dom. Dante then taunts Dom: “The devil’s coming for you,” Dante says, pausing before sarcastically adding, “Lawman.” To which Dom replies: “Well, I ain’t hard to find you sumbitch.”

A week prior to Fast X‘s launch on May 19, 2023, TheWrap revealed Johnson was returning to the Furious franchise—which was a shock to fans because he seemed pretty adamant he wouldn’t return. But Diesel basically begged him to in an Instagram post on November 21, 2021.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

He continued, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

A month after Diesel’s social media appeal, Johnson told CNN: “I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Will there be a Fast And Furious 11?

Will there be a Fast and Furious 11? Yes, at CinemaCon 2023 in April, Vin Diesel confirmed a follow-up to Fast X would arrive in 2025.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Diesel told the audience: “Thank you for riding with me for a quarter of a century,” said Diesel, who added, “I like this room better than the Oscars. And you know I really mean that … because all those people who are sitting in the audience in the Oscars, are only there because of you.” He continued: “This is our family,” he said. “The audience is our family. And as we were building toward this achievement, we were attracting directors who each brought their own magic to the saga.”

