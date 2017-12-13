StyleCaster
20 Absurdly Easy Soup Recipes That Anyone Can Master

Kristen Bousquet
Thai Pumpkin Soup
Photo: Foodie Crush

It’s one thing to pour soup out of a can and into a pot (no judgment!), but when you want to make a wholesome, homemade soup, it can be a little intimidating. If you’re no Gordon Ramsay, you’ll definitely appreciate that there are plenty of easy soups out that that are quick, delicious, healthy, and actually require minimal ingredients.

With the recipes ahead, you won’t have to worry about cooking anxiety, since none of these have lengthy ingredient lists—and some require as few as five basics. As simple as they are to make, they’ll pay off for even longer, since you’ll be able to eat the leftovers throughout the week.

Ready to take on an easy, new soup recipe? Here are some of our favorites.

Easy Soup Recipes: Coconut Tomato Soup

Coconut Tomato Soup

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Thai Pumpkin Soup

5-Ingredient Thai Pumpkin Soup

Photo: Foodie Crush
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Broccoli Cheese Soup

5-Ingredient Broccoli Cheese Soup

Photo: Budget Savvy Diva
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredients Cozy Pasta Parmesan Soup

5-Ingredients Cozy Pasta Parmesan Soup

Photo: Cheeky Kitchen
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Roasted Carrot Ginger Soup

5-Ingredient Roasted Carrot Ginger Soup

Photo: Kitchen Treaty
Easy Soup Recipes: Creamy Potato Soup

Creamy Potato Soup

Photo: The Girl Who Ate Everything
Easy Soup Recipes: Tortellini Chicken Noodle Soup

Tortellini Chicken Noodle Soup

Photo: Cooking Classy
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Cheesy Cauliflower Soup

5-Ingredient Cheesy Cauliflower Soup

Photo: Pinch of Yum
Easy Soup Recipes: Homemade Bean and Bacon Soup

Homemade Bean and Bacon Soup

Photo: Taste and Tell Blog
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Easy White Chicken Chili

5-Ingredient Easy White Chicken Chili

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
Easy Soup Recipes: Curried Pumpkin Coconut Soup

Curried Pumpkin Coconut Soup

Photo: Everyday Easy Eats
Easy Soup Recipes: Thai Spicy Noodle Soup

Thai Spicy Noodle Soup

Photo: Everyday Easy Eats
Easy Soup Recipes: Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Photo: Natasha's Kitchen
Easy Soup Recipes: Creamy Potato Bacon Cheddar Soup

Creamy Potato Bacon Cheddar Soup

Photo: Savory Tooth
Easy Soup Recipes: 5 Ingredient Low-Carb Gluten-Free Roasted Tomato Soup

5 Ingredient Low-Carb Gluten-Free Roasted Tomato Soup

Photo: Wholesome Yum
Easy Soup Recipes: Beef and Ramen Vegetable Soup

Beef and Ramen Vegetable Soup

Photo: Plain Chicken
Easy Soup Recipes: Thai Butternut Soup

Thai Butternut Soup

Photo: The Skinny Fork
Easy Soup Recipes: 5-Ingredient Easy Tortellini Soup Recipe

5-Ingredient Easy Tortellini Soup Recipe

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
Easy Soup Recipes: White Chicken Chili

White Chicken Chili

Photo: The Skinny Fork
Easy Soup Recipes: Brown Butter Leek and Turnip Soup

Brown Butter Leek and Turnip Soup

Photo: Brooklyn Supper

