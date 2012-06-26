“Farmville”-Inspired Fashion Games Might Be The Future of Social Media

If you thought Pinterest was the next “big deal” when it came to the worlds of fashion and social media, think again. Te=he latest to trend to emerge on the social media front is apparently interactive gaming, inspired by some of the hottest fashion brands on the market.

“Gamification in fashion presents an enormous opportunity to communicate with and deeply engage loyal consumers,” James Gardner, founder and chief executive officer of the agency Createthe Group recently told WWD. “Fashion is itself a game, after all.”

We have to agree with HuffPo that we also absolutely love the word “gamification,” and it’s probably only just a matter of time before it’s introduced into the American social media lexicon, joining phrases like “direct message,” “Facebooked,” and the like.

Whether it’s a “Choose Your Own Adventure” type of game or dressing up an avatar in computer-generated designer clothes, you can expect to see your favorite designer brands popping up with more interactive (not to mention more fun) ways to engage with their customers via “social gaming.”

One recent example both HuffPo and WWD referenced was DKNY and Fashion Week Live‘s collaborative gaming project, which invited players to start a fashion career (sans the grueling schooling and interning), gaining points to win digital DKNY duds as well as virtual apartment upgrades and unlocking other goodies the more you progress into the game.

Norma Kamali‘s 3-D user experience for her website and Aldo‘s “Shoe Paradise” game, where players had to virtually try on shoes for a chance to win an actually three-minute shopping spree, were just a few other examples also cited in WWD’s article, proving that a handful of fashion brands really are taking up this new form of online engagement.

The idea of social gaming certainly sounds exciting from a user perspective, especially considering how connected it will likely be to social platforms like Twitter, Pinterest, and Tumblr — all of which are arguably game-like in their own rights and very popular among the fashion set. And if playing these games actually offers the opportunity to win an IRL prize or somehow gain so-called “cool points” with our peers (like what FourSquare essentially does), then we’ll be more than ready to get in on this trend.

Versace Tetris? Marni Connect Four? CHANEL Uno? Where do we sign up?!