Justin Bieber, Marc Jacobs, Victoria Beckham and More Hawk Fashion’s Night Out in New PSA

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Fashion’s Night Out is back — and this year, they’re determined to make it bigger than ever. While many have their gripes about FNO (the crowds! the tourists! the minimal free booze!), it’s actually a great idea that does bring a lot of people together, not to mention allows a more populist platform for the public to have its own fashion event amid the exclusive calendar that is Fashion Week. (Head here for a round-up of some of the night’s biggest events!)

In order to build the anticipation for “shopping’s biggest night” (side note: if you have ever actually made a purchase on FNO, please contact me), a slew of stars have teamed up for this year’s PSA — and we mean a slew. This is probably the most random group of stars ever, but we kind of dig it — and are also having fantasies about what a dinner party with all of these people would be like.

Here’s the complete list of who appears in the video: Victoria Beckham, Justin Bieber, Julie Bowen, Tory Burch, Tyson Chandler, Georgina Chapman, Francisco Costa, Keren Craig, Darren Criss, Peter Dundas, Carolina Herrera, Chanel Iman, Marc Jacobs, Liya Kebede, Karlie Kloss, Solange Knowles, Michael Kors, Doutzen Kroes, Pamela Love, Arizona Muse, David Neville, Jessica Paré, Usher Raymond, Coco Rocha, Hailee Steinfeld, Taylor Swift, Marcus Wainwright, Alexander Wang, Kristen Wiig, Olivia Wilde and Jason Wu. Yep.

Watch the video here.