Fashion’s Biggest Characters Get The Disney Treatment For Barneys’ Holiday Windows

It seems the phrase “cast of characters” has never been more apropos. Barneys New York is set to unveil its Madison Avenue flagship windows on Wednesday, a charming collaboration with Disney in the form of an animated short called “Electric Holiday” that features some of Disney’s most beloved characters coming face to face with some equally recognizable characters from the world of fashion. The cartoon will be looped on LED tiles that cover the store’s two-story ground-floor facade, reported Women’s Wear Daily.

WWD got a preview of the cartoon, which essentially features Minnie Mouse floating through the world of fashion in a heady daydream that has her front and center at Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, the iconic character finds herself in the midst of a fashion storm at an A-list runway show, with animated appearances by Carine Roitfeld, Glenda Bailey, Cathy Horyn, Anna Dello Russo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emmanuelle Alt, Lady Gaga and Nicolas Ghesquière, to name a few. Other notable Disney personalities make an appearance as well, including a first-row Captain Hook and the Cheshire Cat, who seemed to only warrant a second-row seat. Just before the show starts, according to WWD, Tinker Bell sprinkles fairy dust to transform Minnie and the Disney posse into bonafide runway models. The result: Minnie strutting in Lanvin, Snow White in Nina Ricci, Goofy in Balmain and Mickey Mouse in Balenciaga.

Take a look at the gallery and see the impeccable job Disney did capturing fashion’s elite! You can also catch a clip of “Electric Holiday” here.